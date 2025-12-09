Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are facing renewed scrutiny over the state of their relationship after reports surfaced that Chalamet had decided to skip Jenner's opulent 70th birthday bash, reinforcing rumours that the relationship is 'on the rocks'.

This snub occurred during the birthday celebration on 8 November 2025 and showed that their relationship has suffered a dent, with Jenner feeling personal humiliation over this action.

The dramatic claims suggest that once-intense romance has taken a decidedly cold turn, fuelled by the actor's alleged desire to focus on his career and family rather than commit to a permanent relationship.

The 'Glorified Booty Call' And The Public Snub

According to Globe, the core reason for the relationship's demise lies in Timothée Chalamet's lack of commitment. The actor reportedly wants to date his family and spend time with them, leading him to view the cosmetics founder merely as a 'Glorified booty call'.

This alleged sentiment casts a harsh light on Chalamet's recent actions, particularly his conspicuous absence from the 70th birthday celebrations of Kylie's matriarch, Kris Jenner.

The party was a significant event for the family, yet Chalamet chose to skip it, immediately fuelling the idea that the romance was struggling.

The claims that he missed the bash because he is 'in full-blown Oscars promo mode right now' for his film, Marty Supreme. Adding to the evident distance, Kylie Jenner reportedly refused to discuss the actor throughout the party, further signalling a deliberate effort to avoid the topic. Claim that while Chalamet's stance of putting his career first 'sounds mean,' it is genuinely hurting Kylie, though he reportedly has 'just don't have anything to say' about the reported split.

Career Priorities And The Jenner Dating Dynamic

The alleged justification for Chalamet's cooling interest in a laser focus on his career is a familiar challenge for those dating into the hyper-scrutinised Kardashian/Jenner dynasty. The actor has seen his career trajectory consistently take priority over whoever he is dating at the time, which now appears to include Jenner.

His commitment to his profession has led him to achieve enormous critical success, attending high-profile events like Knicks and Yankees games and a PDA-heavy Beyoncé concert.

However, his reluctance to be permanently tied down stems from his understanding of the immense public pressure that comes with dating a member of the Kardashian family.

A source noted that Chalamet was always the 'black sheep' and 'never on the 'stepdad track' compared to previous partners of the two Jenner children. Kylie, who shares two children with rapper Travis Scott, in addition to Sicoe Mode rapper Ex Travis Scott, Stormi Webster and Aire Webster, is accustomed to her partner playing a stepdad role to her children.

The actor had met the children in group settings but was not seen as fully integrating into the family, which caused friction.

The End Of The Two-and-a-Half-Year Romance

The break-up marks the end of a high-profile, two-and-a-half-year relationship that began shortly after the actor's previous public relationships.

The pair reportedly spent significant time together, including most of the summer in Budapest, Hungary, while Chalamet was filming Dune: Part Three, and they were photographed together in the city. They were also reported to have met up with him in London during the production.

The relationship's demise comes despite earlier claims that their public profiles were mutually boosting their careers, with some cheering them on for a while. However, a source now claims that Kylie has 'too much heat right now to be tied down to any one woman!'.

Despite the public appearances, the latest reports suggest that Chalamet was still pushing hard to 'keep things going' but believes a mistake was made on their part to assume the relationship was destined to last forever.

The transition from being 'much of a ladies' man' to an alleged 'glorified booty call' has left Kylie reportedly devastated and calling trusted confidantes.