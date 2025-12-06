In the midst of breakup rumours with beauty mogul and reality star Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet has turned to his Instagram, introducing his new 'cuddle buddy' along with a series of photos giving fans a glimpse of what life looks like as the year ends.

On Instagram (@tchalamet), Chalamet shared a glimpse of how his life is going. In a series of photos, he introduced a new 'cuddle buddy' — a choco‑brown puppy! He captioned the post: 'puppy🥹 MARTY SUPREME CHRISTMAS DAY.'

In one photo, the puppy is peacefully sleeping by his side, while Chalamet flashes a bright smile with his new look — a buzz cut for his role as Paul Atreides in the upcoming movie Dune: Part Three, which has just finished filming and is now in post‑production.

The series also includes snaps from his upcoming film Marty Supreme, directed by Josh Safdie and scheduled for release on Christmas Day, 25 December 2025, in the US. The story follows a 1950s‑era ping‑pong player with big ambitions.

One snapshot even shows a text from his mum, asking for a Marty Supreme jacket in size small, which she plans to wear to the premiere.

Timothée And Kylie's Breakup Rumors

Chalamet and Jenner's breakup speculations were first sparked by a report from The Daily Mail. The original headline read: 'A Complete Unknown star was noticeably absent from the star-studded 70th birthday bash of Kris Jenner, Kylie's mum,' which was later updated to: 'Timothée Chalamet has DUMPED Kylie Jenner, insiders claim... and reveal brutal new way he is humiliating her,' confirming the 'complete unknown star'.

The publication cited an insider who said Jenner had previously talked things out with Chalamet. 'This has happened before – but she talked him into getting back together. She is crazy about him, so that could well happen again.'

The source also clarified that the couple is not completely over and remains 'in love' and 'going strong'.

Chalamet, however, denied discussing his relationship with the reality star during his interview with Vogue.

Meanwhile, People reported, via an insider, that the couple is still together and that Chalamet missed Kris Jenner's birthday party due to filming Dune: Part Three abroad. 'They're great,' the insider said, adding that the two are making plans for the holidays, as Chalamet has some days off. Another source noted that the pair makes 'an effort to see each other every few weeks.'

Another insider revealed that Timothée frequently mentioned Kylie during the filming of Marty Supreme, noting that she even visited him on set in New York City. They also met in London while he was working on Dune. 'They're really in love,' the source added.

TikTok Video Speculation: Kylie's Pregnant

'As insiders claim that the couple are still in love and going strong, in an effort to put the breakup rumours to rest, a pregnancy rumour dating back to 2024 briefly caught public attention again.'

The rumour began with a video of the beauty mogul doing an Ulta Beauty haul, in which she wore loose black pyjamas and appeared to cradle a large bag over her stomach.

One comment sparked the frenzy: 'A little Kymothée on the way.' Others pointed to what they described as a 'pregnancy nose,' claiming her features looked softer — a common talking point among those speculating about hidden pregnancies.

Given her history of concealing pregnancies, fans thought this might be a subtle reveal.

However, the rumour was later debunked, with the publication confirming: 'They are not expecting their first child together.'

As a whole, from the breakup rumours to the pregnancy speculation, everything has largely been just that – speculation. The truth? Chalamet has a new 'cuddle buddy', embodied in a cute choco-brown furry friend – a puppy.