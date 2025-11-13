Timothée Chalamet may be dating one of the world's most famous reality-TV heirs, but that doesn't mean he's signing up for every Kardashian-Jenner celebration.

When Kris Jenner turned 70 with a lavish Los Angeles party hosted by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, the 29-year-old actor was invited – yet chose to stay home.

His decision has reignited curiosity about his relationship with Kylie Jenner and his long-standing preference for privacy over Hollywood spectacle.

A Quiet Night In Over A Billionaire-Filled Guest List

Dozens of high-profile figures filled the ballroom for Kris Jenner's milestone celebration, but Chalamet was nowhere to be seen.

Sources say the Dune actor didn't want to attend an event centred on industry networking and celebrity posturing. One insider told reporters he is 'not naturally drawn to large, flashy gatherings', and joked to friends that he would rather stay home, relax, and order sushi than make small talk in a room full of billionaires.

While photographs showed the Kardashian-Jenner clan partying well past midnight, the actor kept a low profile. His absence quickly sparked online speculation, but those close to him insist it was nothing more dramatic than a preference for quiet over chaos.

Chalamet Chooses a Low-Key Evening Over a Celebrity Guest List

Chalamet is someone who prefers intimate settings over high-visibility events. One outlet reported that the Dune star is 'not naturally drawn to large, flashy gatherings,' particularly those centred on industry networking or social posturing. Chalamet jokingly told friends he would rather stay home and relax than mingle at a party filled with high-profile figures but no official comment has been made by the actor or his representatives.

While photos from the event showed many of the Kardashian-Jenner family in attendance, Chalamet remained out of view, prompting online speculation about the reason for his absence.

Relationship With Kylie Jenner Remains Under Public Scrutiny

Reports surrounding Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's relationship have been circulating for months, with some outlets suggesting the pair had recently split. However, earlier this year, the couple said they were still together, despite keeping their relationship low-key.

Chalamet's absence from Kris's birthday celebration sparked renewed curiosity, though neither Kylie nor Timothée have publicly addressed the situation. The actor has always valued privacy and may have decided not to place himself in an environment that would draw heightened attention to the couple.

A Preference for Privacy Over Hollywood Glare

Those close to Chalamet have often described him as introverted and selective about the events he attends. Although one of the most recognisable actors of his generation, he is known for keeping a small inner circle and rarely participating in Hollywood's social circuit unless tied to a project or obligation.

Even during the height of their relationship with Kylie Jenner, the pair made only a handful of public appearances together, opting for quiet dinners or private gatherings over red carpets or high-profile parties.

The actor enjoys low-key evenings with close friends, adding that he 'isn't impressed by wealth or celebrity culture' and prefers to avoid situations where media attention may overshadow his personal comfort.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been dating since April 2023, with the Kylie Cosmetics founder supporting the actor on the award show circuit for his film 'A Complete Unknown.' pic.twitter.com/ZbhkfpojKW — E! Online Asia (@eonlineasia) August 11, 2025

Work and Upcoming Projects Continue to Take Priority

Despite speculation about his private life, Chalamet remains focused on a busy professional schedule. He is currently attached to several projects, including roles slated for release in 2026. The actor prefers to keep 'clear boundaries' between work and personal matters and avoids events where rumours could distract from his career.

As for missing Kris Jenner's milestone celebration, those close to him say the reason is straightforward: he values peace, privacy and a quiet evening more than the spotlight.

'He isn't hiding,' one insider said. 'He just knows what makes him comfortable and that's where he chooses to be.'