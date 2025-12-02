Unverified claims have rippled through social media alleging that Kylie Jenner quietly told her inner circle she is pregnant with Timothée Chalamet's child, even as reports of a potential split swirl around them.

In a recent video posted on TikTok, Kylie appeared to be hiding her midsection behind a large shopping bag. The clip, featuring her daughter Stormi and niece Chicago West, immediately drew speculation from fans that she could be expecting a third child.

TikTok Video Sparks Speculation

The speculation reignited on 30 December 2024, when Kylie shared a seemingly innocuous TikTok video of an Ulta Beauty haul with her young daughter and niece. But fans were quick to notice what they believed was subtle body language: Kylie sat in loose black pyjamas and appeared to cradle a large bag over her stomach throughout the video.

One comment echoed across social media: 'A little Kymothée on the way.' Others pointed to what they described as a 'pregnancy nose,' claiming her features looked softer. This a common rumour among people speculating about hidden pregnancies.

Given Kylie's history of keeping pregnancies private, (she reportedly concealed both of her previous pregnancies until the births of her children), fans argued that this could be her way of revealing the news discreetly.

Conflicting Reports: Rumour or Reality?

Despite widespread chatter, several credible outlets have dismissed claims of Kylie Jenner's pregnancy. In April 2024, sources close to the couple reportedly told reporters that Kylie was not expecting.

Much of the speculation began with a joke from comedian Daniel Tosh, based on an anonymous grocery store employee. This is hardly a reliable source.

An insider further clarified to a leading publication that the rumours are unfounded: 'They are not expecting their first child together.'

Relationship Status: Still Together, For Now

While the pregnancy rumours remain unconfirmed, many recent reports indicate that Jenner and Chalamet are still very much together. Sources close to them insist they 'make time for each other every few weeks,' despite his rigorous filming schedule in Europe and her commitments in Los Angeles.

One insider claimed Chalamet frequently spoke of Kylie while working on his new film, and that Kylie even flew to visit him on set in New York.

That said, the couple has kept a low profile and rarely directly addresses their relationship publicly, especially with the recent pregnancy speculation.

What's the Verdict?

At present, there is no verified evidence that Kylie Jenner is expecting a child with Timothée Chalamet. The widely discussed TikTok video, while tantalising for fans, remains unofficial and deeply speculative. Insider statements from respected sources continue to contradict the pregnancy claims, describing them as 'false.'

The rumours, however, highlight how social media glimpses can fuel gossip, especially when the people involved are longstanding public figures known for controlling how much of their private lives they share.

For now, the alleged pregnancy remains in the realm of speculation, and the couple's status as a pair, despite rumours of a breakdown, appears to be ongoing.