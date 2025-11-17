Turmoil may be brewing for Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, according to a report by Globe Magazine, which alleges that Chalamet has grown 'bored with monogamy' and is pushing for a more flexible arrangement.

The Globe Magazine alleges that Chalamet has been seeking 'adventure' in his personal life while working on recent film projects — a shift that insiders say has unsettled Jenner. None of the allegations has been confirmed, and IBTimes UK has not independently verified the tabloid's claims.

What the Tabloid Claims

Chalamet, 29, has allegedly been exploring the idea of an open relationship and is said to have raised the topic while away on his recent film commitments. According to the outlet, unnamed sources described him as wanting 'variety', suggesting the actor is 'not doing anything depraved' but is supposedly looking to avoid what the tabloid calls 'the boredom of monogamy'.

Chalamet has expressed interest in maintaining his relationship with Jenner while also having the option to connect with other women. One source quoted by the tabloid alleges that he 'wants an adventurous private life' and is 'not hiding it'.

IBTimes UK notes that none of these assertions have been confirmed by Chalamet, Jenner, or representatives for either party. No reputable entertainment or news outlets have corroborated the claims, and both stars have remained publicly silent on the matter.

Reported Tension for Kylie Jenner

Jenner, 28, may be unsettled by the alleged shift in Chalamet's attitude. According to Globe Magazine, friends of Jenner believe she is attempting to stabilise the relationship and envision a more committed future. The tabloid claims Jenner is 'ready to settle down' and is reportedly drawn to long-term security after previous relationships played out in the public eye.

Those close to Jenner view Chalamet as still 'dragging his heels' when it comes to long-term plans, alleging she may be trying to 'force the issue' in a way the actor might not yet be prepared for. Her friends have raised concerns about whether the couple's expectations align.

Jenner has not addressed any speculation about her relationship, and recent public appearances have not referenced personal developments.

Claims of 'Restless' Behaviour While Filming

Additionally, allegations have surfaced that Chalamet displayed what the outlet describes as 'restless energy' while filming his new project, suggesting this may have contributed to conversations about his relationship with Timothée Chalamet. The tabloid highlights his on-screen role opposite Gwyneth Paltrow in the upcoming film Marty Supreme, implying that the project's themes resonate with aspects of Chalamet's personal life.

The film features Chalamet as a character who becomes involved in a complicated relationship with an older married woman.

What We Actually Know

Currently, there is no credible evidence to support the claims that Chalamet desires an open relationship or that tension exists between the couple. Both stars have remained publicly silent, and reliable outlets have refrained from reporting the allegations as fact.

Until statements from either party emerge, the rumours remain unverified tabloid speculation.