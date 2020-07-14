New Yorkers have been shaken by the news of a 22-month-old baby who died after being shot by unknown gunmen. The baby was in his stroller when the gunmen opened fire. Three men sustained gunshot wounds as well. The gunmen were able to escape the scene, and police are trying to find the culprits.

The deceased child's grandmother spoke out against the frequent shootings in the area, which resulted in the deaths of young children. She also criticised the Black Lives Matter leaders for not speaking about the issue.

Davell Gardner was with his mother and her family in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, July 12. The family was enjoying an open-fire cookout at Raymond Bush Playground on Madison St. near Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Bedford-Stuyvesant. At around 11:35 pm (local time), the family was shot at.

Last night, 4 people were shot at a Brooklyn cookout, including a 1-year-old child who died from his injuries.



These are the very real people affected by senseless gun violence.



Anyone with information about this incident, or any crime in NYC call @NYPDTips pic.twitter.com/d2Zly42Zb4 — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) July 13, 2020

A dark sports utility vehicle (SUV) pulled up near the park. Two men jumped out of the SUV and opened fire. After firing multiple shots, the attackers drove off without being caught. Davell's mother realised that the baby had been shot and rushed him to Maimonides Medical Centre. Doctors revealed that the toddler had been shot in the stomach. They tried to save Davell but he passed away at 2:39 am local time.

Three other men also sustained non-fatal injuries. The 35-year-old victim was shot in the groin, a 27-year-old and a 36-year-old were both wounded in the ankle.

Davell's grandmother, Samantha Gardner, told the NY Daily News that she received a call from the child's mother after his death. Samantha had to break the news of Davell's death to her devastated son. She said that the last time she saw Davell alive was on the 4th of July.

The heartbroken grandmother pointed out that the Black Lives Matter leaders did not have much to say about her grandson's death. She feels that the BLM protests do not help young African Americans remain safe. Samantha said that it does not matter if the child is a toddler or a teen, children should not fall victim to gun violence.

On Monday, Davell's mother sat on a stoop opposite the playground where the incident took place. Mourners visited the scene, offering their condolences to the mother.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea also visited the scene on Monday. He met with the mother and offered his condolence.

Join us at City Hall. https://t.co/f34Bz0JcHh — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 13, 2020

During this morning's briefing, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio had a moment of silence in honour of the child. He also visited Davell's mother at the stoop. De Blasio said that such violence cannot be allowed. The police are investigating the shooting to bring the gunmen to justice.