The "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors" book contains what some say controversial claims about Meghan Markle that could prompt her to sue its author, Tom Bower. But it is believed that she and Prince Harry will choose silence over rebuttal for their well-being.

Controversy continues to follow the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they left their royal duties in 2020 and after their explosive Oprah interview in 2021. This week is no different in the wake of the release of Bower's book.

In it, he shared some serious allegations against the former "Suits" actress that put her in a bad light. These include being a bully to palace staff, being "manipulative and unpleasant", and allegations that she controlled the narrative in her story with the royals so she would come out as the victim.

However, neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle has a word from their representatives about the book's claims. According to royal expert Gareth Russell, they may not even bother to respond to the allegations because it would only consume their time and mentally and emotionally drain them.

"You can't respond to it all. If you go out answering every single book or allegation, it will consume your entire day. You won't have spare time to devote to your own mental health and your own well-being," he told US Weekly.

The "Do Let's Have Another Drink" author believes that the couple will stay silent on the matter. He explained, "When you are as famous as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, there is going to be a lot of speculation. It doesn't always do anyone good in public life to always be answering and rebutting those claims."

Russell believes that even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not respond to Bower's book, they will always go down in history as the couple who broke the royal slogan "Never complain, never explain," given their concerns about the monarchy during their Oprah interview. He said they "will probably be remembered as the people who bury that attitude for themselves and for future generations of the royals" and believes it to be not a "bad thing" at all.