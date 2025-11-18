The dissolution of Nicole Kidman's marriage to country music star Keith Urban sent shockwaves across Hollywood, bringing to an end one of the industry's longest and most seemingly stable partnerships. Yet, while the world sympathised with the acclaimed actress, one person in her inner circle of past partners allegedly felt a completely different emotion: vindication.

Insiders close to Tom Cruise, Kidman's first famous husband, claim that the Top Gun star has branded his ex-wife's split from Urban as nothing less than 'karma'.

For years, Cruise felt he had unfairly shouldered the blame for the breakdown of their own high-profile marriage back in 2001. Now, seeing Kidman's 19-year union with Urban end, he believes he has finally been proved right.

Tom Cruise's Reaction to Nicole Kidman's Split: When the 'Bad Guy' Gets Proof

Cruise, 63, and Kidman, 58, were one of the '90s most recognised power couples, and their surprise divorce in 2001 created a media frenzy. Sources reveal that the fallout from that split has remained a painful, lingering issue for the Mission: Impossible actor, who felt his career suffered because of the public's perception of him at the time.

The star felt he was unfairly portrayed as the villain while his former wife garnered universal sympathy. One source stated, 'When Tom and Nicole split, he caught all the blame and she got all the sympathy. He was painted as the bad guy, that stuck with him for years.'

The source continued, describing Cruise's deep resentment over her public actions following the divorce: 'Tom was really stung by the way Nicole handled their break-up. She went on TV, made digs about his height, and painted herself as the victim, while he stayed silent and took the hits.'

When Nicole Kidman found a new love in Keith Urban, Cruise's feelings of being unfairly targeted only intensified. The subsequent public adoration of Kidman and Urban as a perfect, wholesome pairing reportedly grated on the veteran actor.

'It annoyed him when this guy was painted as this saintly figure who'd swooped in on a white horse, so to speak, and rescued Nicole from the hellish memory of their marriage,' an insider claimed.

Cruise now feels validated that the public's hyped-up picture of the couple has crumbled. The source summed up the actor's current view: 'Bottom line: He thought they were a hyped up couple who clearly had very little in common from the get-go — now he's been proved right.'

The True Cost of 'Karma' for Nicole Kidman's Marriage

The sources suggest that while Cruise may be enjoying a small personal victory, he is not entirely heartless. He is reportedly following the divorce news closely, and there is a flicker of empathy mixed with his sense of justice. 'He's following the divorce news closely, and a part of him feels badly for her, since he knows how much she's hurting,' the source realised.

However, the dominant emotion remains the feeling of a cosmic balance being restored. 'At the same time, he's also allowing himself a little pat on the back and telling people close to him that this is karma doing its thing.'

Kidman and Urban were married for 19 years and their split was confirmed publicly in September, with the actress announcing divorce proceedings the day after the separation was confirmed.

For Cruise, this latest chapter in his ex-wife's life serves as a stark contrast to his own struggles in the relationship sphere. His marriage to actress Katie Holmes (who starred in Dawson's Creek) ended in 2012, and he is now famously estranged from her and their daughter, Suri, 19.

Furthermore, Cruise is currently experiencing a serious personal slight of his own. Sources reveal he is 'reeling' after being abruptly 'ghosted' by long-time friend Sir David Beckham, who has allegedly kept him at arm's length since being knighted.

One insider close to the actor noted, 'Tom keeps trying to get in touch, but David hardly replies. It's really shaken him. He keeps saying he can't fathom how someone who used to lean on him could suddenly shut him out.'

Ultimately, whether Cruise is focused on his own personal troubles or what he reportedly perceives as the hypocrisy of his ex-wife's public image, it is clear that for the superstar, the end of Kidman's second marriage feels like a long-awaited vindication.

The actor believes that the divorce, following years of being depicted as the 'bad guy', is a sign that the public is finally receiving a more realistic perspective regarding the complexities of Hollywood relationships.