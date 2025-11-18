Tom Cruise has found himself at odds with one of his oldest friends.

An insider claims the Hollywood icon believes David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have turned their backs on him. The actor reportedly feels the British power couple owes him a significant debt for past favours.

This tension surfaces just as Tom Cruise navigates a difficult chapter following his split from Ana De Armas.

The star is supposedly eager to rekindle his close bond with the Beckhams. However, David Beckham appears to be keeping the friendship at a deliberate distance.

Tom Cruise helped the couple immensely when they first relocated to Los Angeles. Now, he seemingly expects a similar effort in return as he seeks to solidify his standing in London society.

A Friendship Built on LA Dreams

This famous friendship traces back to 2007. The Beckhams made headlines by moving to America for David Beckham's transfer to the LA Galaxy squad. Before making the leap across the Atlantic, the footballer sought guidance from the Top Gun actor. David Beckham admitted he relied heavily on Tom Cruise during that transition.

'I asked for his advice because he's a very wise man and a very good friend of mine,' David Beckham said at the time. He noted that Tom Cruise 'couldn't speak any higher about LA' and that his support was a 'big help' upon their arrival.

For years, the trio appeared inseparable. Tom Cruise, David Beckham, and Victoria Beckham attended numerous high-profile events together. They were frequently photographed alongside Tom Cruise's then-wife, Katie Holmes.

David Only Likes Tom in 'Small Doses'

Despite their history, the dynamic has shifted. Sources indicate that David Beckham now prefers to limit his exposure to the intense actor. A source close to the sporting legend claims David Beckham finds Tom Cruise overwhelming in large quantities.

'David likes Tom but only in small doses, he finds him way too intense for anything much more than a meet and greet,' the insider revealed. David Beckham currently splits his time between London and Miami with Victoria Beckham.

The couple reportedly prefers a quiet life in London. In contrast, Tom Cruise enjoys hosting elaborate social gatherings. The actor loves to 'hold court with his afternoon tea parties and meet-ups with well-heeled society pals.' He consistently invites David Beckham, but the former footballer routinely declines. This rejection is reportedly 'really grating on Tom's nerves.'

Tom Cruise is not one to accept defeat. He views David Beckham as essential to his plans for a UK power base. This is especially true now that his old friend has been knighted by the King.

Tom Thinks David and Victoria 'Owe' Him

The friction stems from a sense of unreciprocated loyalty. Tom Cruise believes he went above and beyond for the couple nearly two decades ago.

'In his view, David and Victoria actually owe him the help because of the way he rolled out the red carpet for them in Los Angeles all those years ago,' the source explained.

When the Beckhams arrived in Hollywood, Tom Cruise ensured they were welcomed by the elite. He utilized his vast network to assist them with every need. 'The way he sees it, he gave the keys to his city and now they ought to do the same,' the insider added.

Even after his divorce from Katie Holmes, Tom Cruise maintained a public bond with the couple at various sporting events.

Scientology is the Reason Behind the Rift

The friendship originally cooled due to ideological differences. Reports suggested the Beckhams stepped back when Tom Cruise became insistent about them learning Scientology. Years of silence followed.

However, a thaw seemed possible recently. Victoria Beckham invited Tom Cruise to her lavish 50th birthday party in London in 2024. This gesture suggested the group was ready to move forward. Tom Cruise reportedly interpreted this invitation as a full restoration of their best-friend status.

'Most people might take the hint at this point and stop calling, but not Tom,' the source noted. He is described as being 'like a dog with a bone' when focused on a goal. He apparently forgot the years of distance. 'He seems to have totally forgotten all the years that they stopped speaking to him, it's like he has amnesia,' the source said.

Ana De Armas Felt 'Suffocated' by Tom Cruise

This intense approach to relationships mirrors his recent romantic struggles. Tom Cruise is currently recovering from a breakup with Ana De Armas. The couple split in October after a nine-month romance. Reports indicate Ana De Armas felt 'suffocated' by the star.

'Ana's friends aren't shocked that Tom and Ana didn't last,' the source told us. The actor allegedly tried to control every aspect of her life. 'Tom was constantly micromanaging her, telling her how to handle everything from her image to her workouts and her career choices.'

Initially, Ana De Armas was flattered. She publicly thanked Tom Cruise for his 'unbelievable' support. Tom Cruise praised her as 'very talented' and 'outstanding.' However, the dynamic quickly became overwhelming. Tom Cruise had already begun drafting a top-secret pre-nup and hoped to have children with her.

'He's very upset and can't wrap his head round the idea that things didn't work out between them,' the source shared. 'He's trying to deny this has hurt him but it's obvious that at one point, he saw Ana as a future life partner.'

Tom is 'Doubling Down' to Win Beckhams Over

Rather than giving his friends space, Tom Cruise is intensifying his pursuit. He is reportedly 'doubling down' on efforts to win back the Beckhams.

'Instead of backing off, he's doubling down and has started sending gifts,' the insider revealed. These gestures include his famous coconut cake and personal items like monogrammed cufflinks.

The source suggests this strategy is flawed. 'He doesn't understand that this isn't a relationship he can force, it's not a business deal.' Tom Cruise would likely achieve better results by allowing David Beckham some breathing room. Unfortunately, the actor is known for following his own path. 'There's no use trying to tell Tom that – he doesn't take advice.'