Tom Cruise is said to be keen on recruiting Meghan Markle to the Church of Scientology because of her interest in spirituality.

The "Mission: Impossible" star reportedly approached mutual friend Oprah Winfrey for help in asking the Duchess of Sussex to join his religion. The actor has long been a follower of Scientology, which is a set of beliefs that deals with human spirituality and science. It is often controversially defined as a cult and a business or religious movement.

Founded by L. Ron Hubbard in 1953, it follows the belief that humans are immortal, spiritual beings. At its core, according to 7News, is the "belief that each human has a reactive mind that responds to life's trauma, clouding the analytic mind and keeping us from experiencing reality."

Members of the Church of Scientology reportedly go through an auditing process to identify spiritual distress or trauma from the person's current or past lives. They relieve those traumas in a bid to "neutralise and reassert the primacy of the analytic mind." Only then will they be able to achieve the spiritual state called "clear."

It is said that Meghan Markle's interest in spiritual healing urged Cruise to recruit her to his church. However, Royal Editor Rob Jobson said there is no proof that they have discussed Scientology or met in person. He said this rumour has "been circulating for some time" and that "there were even claims that he was going to offer her a job in one of his movies."

"There's no real strong evidence to suggest that this is true. There are a lot of rumours about it, but so far nothing has been proven and it's just something that has been circulating in the tabloids," he said.

It is said that the Duchess of Sussex learned about spiritual healing through her mum Doria and from attending weekly services at Agapé International Spiritual Center. This alternative healing technique reportedly helps her and Prince Harry break free from "generations of genetic baggage," which they both share from family trauma. It involves therapy so they can free themselves from unhealed trauma and break the cycle of suffering.