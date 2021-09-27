Tom Felton is feeling better following a health scare last week, which had him taken to a hospital for emergency treatment.

The "Harry Potter" actor took to Instagram to thank everyone for their well-wishes and prayers. He said he is "on the mend" following what he called a "bit of a scary episode."

"Hello everyone, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, just wanted to say a huge thank you for all the lovely well wishes as of recent... yeah, bit of a scary episode really," the 34-year old admitted in a recorded video message.

"But on the mend, people have been taking really good care of me so thank you very much to anyone who has sent messages of get well soon, because I am on the mend officially, in case you were worried," he continued.

Felton added, "Thank you so much for your help, I'm on the road to recovery. Time to go watch some Ryder Cup action." He included the caption, "feeling better by the day xx."

Fans and celebrities shared their joy to see him back in good health. Filmmaker Kyle Newman commented, "Glad to hear it brother." "The Flash" actress Candice Patton also wrote, "love you much."

"Good to see you up and about mate. Hope you're doing well! Take care Tom!" another fan chimed in, and one more wrote, "Words can't express how relieved and grateful I am right now. I love you and am so glad you're back."

Felton did not share any details about his health scare. He did not reveal what led to his collapse at the 18th hole while playing in a celebrity match ahead of the Ryder Cup. Spectators shared a video of him being carted off the golf course after which he was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Some claimed Felton collapsed from dehydration while another suspected he had seizures. Photos from the incident though showed that he was conscious when he was lifted off his feet and placed on a stretcher. It is said that the actor was in a good mood prior to his collapse. He even posed for photos with his celebrity teammates and was seen smiling and joking around with the crowd who cheered for him.