The students of Skyline High School Class of 2020 had their commencement ceremony virtually on Friday. And, the school's most famous alumnus, two-time Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks, had a special message for the graduates. The actor wants to acknowledge students who complete their education in the middle of the coronavirus global crisis.

To Hanks, 63, announced on Friday that 2020 graduates will receive a special diploma signed by him and Albert Einstein.

"Distinct labours in the face of the Great Pandemic. Successful completion of your education despite the hardships imposed but the COVID-19 crisis. You have displayed honour, dedication, wherewithal and good citizenship," reads the diploma.

"To all the Grads of 2020, you Chosen Ones! Print this up on a sheepskin! Hanx," the actor tweeted. He also shared his high school yearbook photo from 1974 in honour of his school -- Skyline High School in Oakland, California.

To all the Grads of 2020, you Chosen Ones! Print this up on a sheepskin! Hanx

Due to the coronavirus pandemic this year, schools and colleges were forced to shut down. And hence, the graduation ceremonies became virtual though the class of 2020 will miss their in-person commencement. Several stars and celebrities from various fields stepped in to celebrate the recent grads.

Big Day for Skyline High School in Oakland, CA! Glad to be a part of it! Hanx, '74.

Meanwhile, Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus during their trip to Australia in March. The actor was filming Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley biopic on the Gold Coast in Queensland. The couple spent weeks in Australia.

They kept their fans updated about their health via social media. In this time, Wilson made rap mixes andHanks hosting "Saturday Night Live" from home. After their stint in hospital, Hanks and Wilson spent days in isolation. They returned to the US on March 29.

"Dear Class of 2020," a YouTube event on Saturday, June 6 at 3 pm, will see the participation of former US President Barack Obama, his wife Michelle Obama, pop stars Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, K-pop boy band BTS, Bill and Melinda Gates and many others.