American power couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are now official citizens of Greece. And they are celebrating their new status with the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife.

The big announcement about the "Greyhound" star's citizenship was made by the prime minister of the Southeast European country on his social media account. The Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis posted a picture of the celebration where Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson joined Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Grabowski.

In the picture, the Hollywood couple is poses with their Greek passport standing alongside the PM and his wife. "@ritawilson @tomhanks are now proud Greek citizens!" Mitsotakis captioned the picture.

"My Big Fat Greek Wedding" actress Wilson has Greek lineage from her mother Dorothea's side. Her mother was a Greek who was raised in Sotirë near Dropull i Sipërm in Albania, situated close to Greece. Meanwhile, her father Hassan Halilov Ibrahimoff was a Bulgarian born in Oraio, Greece.

The couple along with their two sons were given the honorary citizenship of Greece, last year. According to the BBC, they often holiday in the country. Also, they played a significant role in raising awareness about environmental issues faced by the country.

In 2018, the family brought attention and supported disaster relief efforts for a disastrous wildfire that left Athens ravaged. It is deemed one of the deadliest wildfire events of 21st century. Around 4,000 residents were affected due to the calamity.

On December 27, 2019, the President of Greece Prokopis Pavlopoulos signed documents marking honorary naturalisation of Hanks and his family. Following this, in January, the actor shared the big news on his official Twitter account.

Starting 2020 as an Honorary citizen of all of Greece! Kronia pola! ( more or less, â€œhappy year!â€). Hanx pic.twitter.com/b8fmrgjvYP — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) January 2, 2020

"Starting 2020 as an Honorary citizen of all of Greece! Kronia pola! ( more or less, "happy year!"). Hanx," Hanks wrote.

The couple reportedly owns a house on the island of Antiparos where they spend their summer months. Previously, Hanks has spoken about his fondness for the country and his Greek citizenship.

"I've been Hellenic now for the better part of 32 years," Hanks said during his appearance at the Golden Globes this year. "Greece is a haven... I've been around the world, I've been to the most beautiful places in the world, none of them tops Greece. The land, the sky, the water, it's good for the soul, it's a healing place."