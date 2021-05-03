There has been a lot of questions about whether Duchess Camilla will be called the Queen when her husband Prince Charles acceds to the British throne, but the truth is, even her family is not certain if that will be the case.

Tom Parker-Bowles, Camilla's son with her ex-husband Andrew Parker-Bowles, told The Times on Thursday, April 29, that he has no clue about the changes to his mother's title when she becomes the wife of the monarch of England. He said: "I honestly don't know if Mum will be called queen. That hasn't been decided. There are a lot of interesting Sky documentaries about that I'm sure, but I honestly don't know if that's true."

Buckingham Palace, the residence and office of the ruler of England, had previously confirmed that Camilla will never be known as the Queen. While announcing her engagement with the heir apparent in 2005, the palace stated: "It is intended that Mrs. Parker-Bowles should use the title HRH The Princess Consort when The Prince of Wales accedes to The Throne."

The same was the case with the last spouse of the monarch, Prince Philip, who passed away at the age of 99 last month. The Duke of Edinburgh was known as the Prince Consort to Queen Elizabeth II, rather than the King. However, there have been speculations that Prince Charles plans to name his wife Queen Consort when he takes over the throne.

The palace also added to these speculations in 2018 when it removed a question surrounding Camilla's title from the Frequently Asked Questions section on the website of Clarence House, the official residence of Camilla and Charles.

An insider also told Us Weekly last year that Prince Charles absolutely plans to "serve as king with Duchess Camilla by his side," and this is "something he's dreamed about his entire life." "He sees it as his birthright, and Her Majesty would find it extremely difficult to deprive him of that," the source said.

If Camilla is known as the Queen Consort, it will be in stark contrast with the decision taken regarding her title when she married into the royal family. Though technically she would have been called the Princess of Wales, she doesn't use the title and is known as the Duchess of Cornwall since the former title continues to be associated with Charles's ex-wife Princess Diana.