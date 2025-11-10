A travel influencer is facing a storm of criticism online after she posted a video asking if the Philippines could 'clean up' in just ten days following a super typhoon, allowing her holiday to proceed as planned. The video, which has since gone viral, has been labelled as 'tone-deaf' for prioritising a vacation over the lives and safety of residents facing a natural disaster.

Jasmin Rostock, a Danish influencer based in Melbourne, Australia, posted the query to her 67,000 TikTok followers. In the video, she explained that she was about to book flights for a trip to the Philippines around 17 November but was concerned about a super typhoon expected to hit the country on 4 or 5 November.

'Will They Be Able to Clean Up the Island Within 10 Days?'

Rostock, who planned to visit popular tourist destinations such as Boracay, Siquijor, and Coron, asked her followers for advice. 'My question is, how bad is the aftermath going to be? Does anyone know?' she asked. 'Will they be able to clean up the island within 10 days, or will there still be flooding?'.

The influencer also expressed concern over potential 'bacteria and things like that' in floodwaters, questioning whether she should delay booking her flights or simply choose another destination like Thailand. 'I need to hear it from someone who has been to the Philippines after a typhoon', she concluded.

'The Most Tone-Deaf Fking Thing You've Ever Heard'**

The video quickly drew a sharp rebuke from another user, a Filipino woman, whose response has been widely circulated. 'Ain't that the most tone-deaf f**king thing you've ever heard?' she began, expressing disbelief at the nature of the question.

The user highlighted the devastating reality for locals, explaining that the 'cleanup' from such a disaster would likely take 'years', not days. She pointed out the grim economic desperation that would compel locals to cater to tourists instead of rebuilding their own lives. 'Instead of focusing on rebuilding their homes, their lives, and grieve what they've lost, they would happily take you around these beaches', she stated, adding that the tourist fee might be the only thing to feed their families.

In a particularly poignant moment, the user revealed her personal connection to the tragedy. 'You know that weather thingy that you were looking at? Well, my eyes are quite frankly glued to it', she said. 'Because I haven't heard from my family. And the storm is going through their region. So yeah, maybe stop asking dumb questions'.