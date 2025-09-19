She calls herself a former Citibank banker who ditched finance for fashion and flaunts a glittering life on social media. But Lena Li's sudden rise has sparked whispers in Singapore about who she really is, and whether her carefully curated image hides more than it reveals.

The glamorous 35-year-old has set social media ablaze with a story straight out of a Netflix drama: an ambitious banker, barely out of her twenties, who supposedly gave up a lucrative career at Citibank to pursue her dream of becoming a model and influencer. Dressed head-to-toe in luxury labels, sipping cocktails in five-star hotels and posing at glitzy photoshoots, Lena Li presents herself as the ultimate reinvention success story.

But as her profile rises, so do the doubts.

Banking Career or Social Media Facade?

Earlier this month, a viral report from Mothership.sg introduced Li as a Singapore-based Citibank employee who also doubles as a model and lifestyle influencer. Photographs show her in designer outfits, sipping champagne at rooftop bars, and posing in luxury destinations. According to the publication, she was recently nominated for 'Emerging Star' at this year's Influencer Magazine Awards (IMA).

On paper, she embodies the modern 'multi-hyphenate' — a banker with corporate prestige who seamlessly transitions into fashion shoots and Instagram reels. Yet the lack of concrete details about her role at Citibank has triggered a wave of scepticism.

Within days, with sceptics digging, cracks began to show. Commenters pointed out the absence of any verified work history on LinkedIn, alumni networks, or even colleagues willing to confirm her supposed banking past. Some noted her carefully staged lifestyle posts seemed engineered to sell a persona rather than document a reality.

Netizens Smell a Scam

One would think this sounds all too familiar, reminiscent of Anna Delvey, the notorious fake heiress who fooled New York's high society with tales of wealth and power. On Facebook, where the story was widely shared, Singaporeans flooded the comments with pointed questions.

One reader questioned: 'If she really worked at Citibank, why can't the bank confirm her employment? Something doesn't add up.'

Another sceptic pointed out: 'The Vogue Monaco and Cosmopolitan Canada covers don't exist. It feels like she's selling a fantasy.'

A commenter noted similarities with other influencers: 'So many of her photos look like Emma White's posts. Did she just copy and paste?'

Others were more amused: 'This is the Singapore version of a Netflix scammer doc waiting to happen.'

While there is no evidence Lena Li has defrauded anyone, the accusations hinge on how her story appears too perfect — and too convenient — for a world obsessed with influencers and 'rags to riches' reinventions.

Fashionista or Fabricator?

Li's detractors argue that her 'banker' narrative is little more than a marketing gimmick, designed to set her apart in a saturated influencer scene. After all, in 2025, Instagram is crowded with aspiring models — but an ex-Citibank banker chasing glamour? That story sells.

Her defenders insist that critics are unfairly tearing down a woman chasing her dream. 'Why shouldn't she celebrate her journey?' one supporter posted. Yet even fans admit they cannot find hard evidence of her banking career.

Why It Matters

The Lena Li controversy shines a spotlight on the blurred line between influence and illusion. In today's social media age, perception often outweighs truth, and a slickly packaged backstory can propel someone to fame overnight.

Whether Lena Li is a brave dreamer or a master manipulator, she has already achieved what every influencer craves: attention. With thousands debating her authenticity, one thing is certain — the line between fact and fabrication has never been thinner.

So is Lena Li Asia's newest style icon, or its next social media scammer? For now, the jury's still out, and the internet can't look away. As of press time, her verified Instagram account, @dr.lena.li, appears to have been deactivated.