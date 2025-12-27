The murdered wife of a US 'Monday Night Football' fan revealed more about her husband's past in a note left behind and found by investigators. The note comes as the fan fatally shot his wife while also firing at his teenage stepdaughter in a drunken murder-suicide triggered by an argument over an NFL game.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told reporters Tuesday that investigators found a note apparently written by Crystal Kenney, who was murdered by her husband Jason on Monday. The undated message, left out in the open, read: 'You're drinking, you're using cocaine again. This is not the way the family should be. You need God.'

A Wife's Plea

The note further read: This is not the way the family should be. You need God.'

The sheriff informed reporters that the timing of the note would be considered in the investigation. 'But it was there and it was open for the detectives to see. It's not like we had to search it up in the house,' said Judd.

A 'Christmas Miracle' Survival

Crystal Kenney was murdered by Jason, who became enraged after drinking. Crystal was allegedly trying to get him to turn off the NFL game that night between the Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers. She was found dead in their home while her 13-year-old daughter sustained gunshots to the face and the shoulder.

After shooting Crystal and his stepdaughter, Jason apparently drove to his late father's home near Lake Wales, where he shot himself in the head inside a shed when the police surrounded the area. He was 47 years old and had no prior criminal history, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office in comments to the New York Post.

'Quite frankly, I don't want to sound sinister, but the only thing he did right was shoot himself after those horrible deeds,' said Judd. 'If he felt that way, he could have taken himself out and not hurt those two beautiful people.' The 13-year-old was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive the ordeal, said Judd, who called it a 'Christmas miracle.' The teen, according to Judd, allegedly pleaded with her stepfather not to shoot her, and yet she was shot anyway.

Jason's 12-year-old stepson was unharmed after he ran to the neighbour's house for help, as was the one-year-old daughter the couple shared. Investigators found the one-year-old sleeping in her crib.

History of Domestic Abuse

Despite having no criminal history with authorities, relatives revealed to the police that Jason was known to subject his wife to physical violence. The police, however, did not receive any calls from their home about the matter.

'This is a family disturbance that apparently had gone on for some time. We talked to another family member and that family member said, "Oh, he's been beating on her for a while." She tells him, "You need God. You're slipping into abuse of drugs and alcohol," and it ends up this way,' said Judd. 'Quite frankly, it's not surprising. Some women protect their husbands.'