As the 14 October 2025 deadline fast approaches for Windows 10's end of support, users across Europe face a stark choice between vulnerability and security in an era of rampant cyber threats. Microsoft's Extended Security Updates (ESU) now come free to users in the European Economic Area (EEA), thanks to pressure from the EU's Digital Markets Act that compelled this consumer-friendly pivot.

Seizing the free Windows 10 ESU extension today means averting ransomware perils, sidestepping Windows 10 upgrade woes, and strengthening your setup against 2025's cybersecurity risks—all without spending a penny.

How EEA Users Gain One-Year ESU Shield

For EEA residents, Microsoft's Windows 10 ESU arrives free of charge, eliminating prior demands like Microsoft Rewards or cloud backups, following Euroconsumers' relentless advocacy. This one-year extension, valid until 14 October 2026, delivers essential security patches beyond the official support cut-off, ideal for those users whose hardware cannot run Windows 11.

Enrolment kicks off in early October 2025 through a straightforward settings wizard, accessible to households and small businesses alike. Without this ESU download, systems turn into easy prey, as over half of global PCs cling to Windows 10 as of September 2025. IT blogger Günter Born highlighted on X how the EU's Digital Services Act spurred this no-strings ESU for private users in the EEA: 'The EU DSA is having an effect—the Euroconsumer Group has exerted pressure. Microsoft will offer a one-year Windows 10 ESU... without conditions (and free of charge) for private users.'

Acting early helps shore up your defences before threats multiply.

Avoid £75,000 Cyber Hits: Why ESU is Europe's Best Defence in 2025

In 2025, UK SMEs grapple with average data breach costs of £75,000 per incident, underscoring the risk for unsupported Windows 10 machines in the EEA. The free ESU programme counters this by patching against malware and curbing phishing attacks, while also ensuring NIS2 Directive compliance without added expense.

Phishing volumes have surged 180 per cent in 2025 compared to 2023, amplifying risks for outdated operating systems. Euroconsumers celebrated the breakthrough, declaring 'We are pleased to learn that Microsoft will provide a no-cost Extended Security Updates (ESU) option for Windows 10 consumer users in the European Economic Area (EEA)... We are also glad this option will not require users to back up settings, apps, or credentials, or use Microsoft Rewards.'

This regulatory triumph realises accessible cybersecurity, shielding families from financial fallout.

Save Big on Upgrades: Three Steps to Activate Your Free Microsoft ESU

Avoid the hassle and expense of hardware upgrades—often involving service fees around £100—by downloading Microsoft's Windows 10 ESU, free for EEA users from 15 October 2025.

Simply sign into your Microsoft account, head to Settings, and follow the enrolment prompts. Such steps unlock substantial savings, especially as global cybercrime costs are projected to reach £6.83 trillion annually by the end of 2025.

Outside the EEA, users must pay £20 for the first year, but Europeans enjoy full access in line with DMA rules.

As tech experts note, this move averts e-waste from prematurely discarded devices. Prioritise your digital wellbeing now against 2025's escalating dangers. Ultimately, the EEA's free ESU transforms Windows 10's sunset into a fortified extension, turning policy wins into practical protection for everyday users.