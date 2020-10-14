Megan Thee Stallion has been granted a protective order. Her alleged assaulter Tory Lanez must stay away from her. Days after charging Lanez of shooting the American rapper, The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office confirms the judicial order issued by the court.

According to ET Canada, the restraining order comes with "stay away provisions" for Tory Lanez. His arraignment will continue on Nov. 18 after the first one that took place in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The report notes that if Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, is found guilty, he faces a maximum of 22 years and eight months of prison time. LAPD is currently investigating the case.

Last week, Los Angeles prosecutors charged the Canadian rapper on allegations stating he shot Megan during an argument between the two, earlier this year. As per the Associated Press report, Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan's feet and hitting her after she left an SUV during a rift in the Hollywood Hills on July 12.

The complaint states that the accused "inflicted great bodily injury" on the victim, who was identified as Megan P in the complaint. Megan's real name is Megan Pete and she refrained from naming Lanez as the person who shot her.

However, she has reportedly talked about the shooting in several Instagram posts and described it as "super scary" and "the worst experience of my life." It was only in her Aug. 20 Instagram Live Video whereby she reportedly took Lanez's name and asked him to "stop lying" about it.

Meanwhile, Lanez spoke about the incident for the first time after the news of his charges were made public. He took to Twitter and said, "a charge is not a conviction."

"will... and the truth will come to the light ... I have all faith in God to show that ... love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart ... a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u," he wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, the "Savage" singer wrote a powerful op-ed on Tuesday for the New York Times whereby she took a stand for Black Women. Titled "Why I Speak Up for Black Women," in the op-ed she addressed the act of violence she recently suffered. And also, talked about Breonna Taylor, an African American woman who was fatally shot by members of the Louisville Metro Police Department.