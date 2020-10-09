Rapper Tory Lanez has been charged with allegedly "assaulting a female friend," months after Megan Thee Stallion who sustained two gunshot wounds earlier this year claimed it was Lanez who fired at her.

Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was charged by Los Angeles prosecutors on Thursday over accusations of shooting at Megan Thee Stallion's feet and hitting her after she left an SUV during a row in the Hollywood Hills on July 12. The complaint also states that Lanez "inflicted great bodily injury" on the "WAP" rapper who had to undergo a surgery for her gunshot wounds, reports Associated Press.

According to a press release, the musician is facing two felony charges — assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The 28-year-old is due to be arraigned in Los Angeles on Tuesday. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of roughly 23 years.

According to NBC News, the statement from the district attorney's office does not name the female victim, but charging documents for Lanez identify her as "Megan P."

The "Say It" rapper was previously arrested on the night of the incident but released after a bail of $35,000. Prosecutors are recommending to set his bail at $1.1 million at his arraignment.

Megan, who shared several social media posts about the "crime that was committed against" her with the "intention to physically harm" her, had initially refused to reveal the name of her shooter. The 25-year-old finally announced in a video on Aug. 20: "Yes ... Tory shot me," while asking him to "stop lying."

"You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s***. Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you're dragging it," the "Savage" hitmaker said in the video.

In a separate video, Megan revealed that there had been an argument between everyone in the vehicle before the shooting. She denied the rumours that she had hit Tory during the altercation and said she was trying to walk away because of the situation when the rapper opened fire.