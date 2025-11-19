NASA has unveiled a new way for the public to follow interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS as it moves through the solar system, integrating the object into its interactive Eyes on the Solar System app.

The update gives anyone with an internet connection the ability to view the comet's speed, distance and real-time trajectory using live data from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

As only the third confirmed interstellar visitor in history, 3I/ATLAS has already captured global interest — and now its journey can be followed moment by moment.

A Rare Interstellar Visitor Now Visible To Everyone

3I/ATLAS, officially designated C/2025 N1, was discovered on 1 July 2025 by the ATLAS survey in Hawaii. It joins 'Oumuamua (2017) and 2I/Borisov (2019) as the only interstellar bodies ever observed passing through our cosmic neighbourhood.

Unlike comets born in the Oort Cloud, interstellar objects originate around distant stars before being ejected into deep space, travelling for millions of years before crossing paths with the Sun.

The object reached perihelion —its closest point to the Sun—on 30 October 2025 and is now moving outward along its hyperbolic escape path.

Its chemical signature, including high levels of nickel and carbon, has already intrigued scientists studying whether the building blocks of planetary formation are consistent across star systems.

NASA's 'Eyes on the Solar System' Adds 3I/ATLAS Tracking

NASA's interactive app offers a detailed 3D visualisation of planets, spacecraft, asteroids and comets. Now updated with 3I/ATLAS, it allows users to:

Track the comet's real-time trajectory , including its hyperbolic escape path

, including its hyperbolic escape path Follow its speed and distance relative to Earth, Mars and the Sun

relative to Earth, Mars and the Sun View perihelion and flyby points through a dynamic 3D model

through a dynamic 3D model Simulate future and historical positions , using fast-forward or rewind tools

, using fast-forward or rewind tools Observe brightness changes as the comet fades from sunlight

The app pulls live data from JPL and the Minor Planet Centre (MPC), ensuring accurate orbital mechanics and up-to-date positional information.

A highlight for astronomy fans is the ability to simulate 3I/ATLAS's close approach to Mars, offering a rare interplanetary perspective.

Key Features Of The Tracker

The 3I/ATLAS integration offers several features for astronomy enthusiasts:

Real-time trajectory : Users can follow the comet's hyperbolic path as it escapes the Sun's gravity.

: Users can follow the comet's hyperbolic path as it escapes the Sun's gravity. 3D visualisation : The app provides a dynamic model of the comet's orbit, including perihelion and flyby points.

: The app provides a dynamic model of the comet's orbit, including perihelion and flyby points. Brightness tracking : Observers can monitor changes in the comet's visibility as it approaches and recedes from the Sun.

: Observers can monitor changes in the comet's visibility as it approaches and recedes from the Sun. Mars flyby updates: The comet's path includes a close approach to Mars, which can be simulated in the app.

The comet reached its closest point to the Sun, or perihelion, on 30 October 2025 and is now moving away, gradually dimming from view.

Scientific Importance Beyond Public Fascination

Researchers stress that real-time public access is more than just a visual treat — it's a powerful educational and scientific tool.

Tracking interstellar comets helps astronomers compare their composition and behaviour with comets formed around the Sun, shedding light on whether the processes that shaped our solar system are universal.

Images from ground-based telescopes and orbital platforms such as Hubble have already revealed the comet's dust-rich coma and icy nucleus. A recent photograph from a Maksutov Orbiting Telescope shows a bright core surrounded by a teardrop-shaped cloud of dust.

NASA's decision to integrate the comet into the app aligns with its push for scientific transparency and public engagement in deep-space exploration.

Astronomers emphasise that tracking 3I/ATLAS is not merely a public spectacle but a scientific opportunity.

By allowing anyone with an internet connection to explore 3I/ATLAS, the agency hopes to inspire curiosity and participation in astronomy.

Public Response And Educational Impact

Since 3I/ATLAS was added to the platform, thousands of users worldwide have shared screenshots and orbital animations on social media.

Teachers have also embraced the tool, using it in classrooms to explain orbital mechanics, escape velocity and the concept of interstellar travel.

The ability to fast-forward the comet's journey into the future — or rewind it to its entry into the solar system — has made it an especially effective educational resource.

As 3I/ATLAS continues its exit into interstellar space, NASA's interactive tracker ensures the comet's path remains accessible, turning a rare scientific event into a global public experience.