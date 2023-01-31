Arsenal are desperate to sign a midfielder before the January transfer window deadline at midnight on Tuesday. The Gunners have been in pursuit of Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, but have had two bids rejected by the Seagulls.

Mikel Arteta wants cover in midfield after Mohamed Elneny suffered a major injury setback. The North London club's pursuit took a surprise twist on Monday after they made a shock enquiry for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho after being unable to convince Brighton to part with Caicedo.

Arsenal have had two bids worth £60 and £70 million rejected by the coastal club, with Brighton clear that the player is not for sale. They are unwilling to relent despite the player going public with his desire to leave the club this month.

The player has been given a leave of absence by the club after his public stance. Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi remains open to selling the midfielder, but made it clear that a replacement will need to be brought in for the club to continue their fight for European places.

Arteta's desperate need for midfield cover has seen the club seek out Jorginho, if the Caicedo deal fails to materialise. According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the north Londoners have made a shock enquiry for the 31-year-old, who has just six months left on his deal with the Blues.

The West London club, who are expected to finalise an English record deal for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, are ready to let Jorginho leave, but will demand a fee. It will be a major surprise if the Gunners do bring in the Italian veteran, especially to a team that has been constructed with a long-term vision.

"Arsenal approach Chelsea for Jorginho! It's now an option in case Caicedo deal won't go through with Brighton still reluctant to sell," Romano wrote. "Mikel Arteta, understood to be fan of Jorginho and appreciating his skills — this is why is a concrete name for the final hours for Arsenal."

However, according to The Times, Jorginho and potentially long-term target Youri Tielemans of Leicester City are only fall back options. Arsenal are expected to return with an improved offer worth around £75 million to test Brighton's resolve on deadline day.

The Emirates Stadium outfit, who are top of the Premier League, and favourites for the title, have reportedly received the green light to sanction a club record bid from owner Stan Kroenke. Caicedo is keen but Brighton remain stubborn in their stance to keep him at the Amex Stadium.