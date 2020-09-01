"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah may have found the love of his life. According to the latest report, the comedian and the writer is dating American actress and model Minka Kelly.

The news about the couple's romance was confirmed by a source to People. However, the happy news is yet to be confirmed by the couple officially. Nevertheless, they are said to be in a "serious relationship."

An insider reveals that Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly are "very happy" adding "it's a very serious relationship."

More details about the couple's relationship were revealed by a source to E! News. The duo has been romantically involved with each other for "several months." Also, they have been living together in New York City reportedly for a "while now" and "things are 'getting serious'" between them. It is said that the couple probably "sought solace" in Noah's Manhattan apartment from where he has been filming the Comedy Central talk show since the coronavirus outbreak.

So, what has kept them away from the public and paparazzi's eyes for so long? The publication speculates it could probably be the pandemic lockdown and government guidelines about face masks and shields. Following this, they were possibly able to keep their relationship a secret for so long.

Prior to dating Noah, the 40-year-old "Friday Night Lights" star was romantically linked to "Grey's Anatomy" star Jesse Williams. They reportedly broke up in January 2018 after months of dating each other. At the time, Williams was also going through a divorce from his wife Aryn Drake-Lee.

As for Noah, he was previously dating Jordyn Taylor. However, their split never came out in public.

Noah, who is known for a satirical talk show and is also a political commentator, recently took out satirical advertisements in major US newspapers mocking US president Donald Trump, according to MSN. As per the report, the ad featured the comedians posing as a "fictional law firm offering their services to Trump."

"Are you a soon-to-be-ex-president? About to lose legal immunity? Has your lawyer gone to jail?" read the advertisement.

The commercial was reportedly printed in full-page on The New York Times, The Washington Post, and LA Times.