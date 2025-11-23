One crown is enough for Miss Universe Philippines Ahtisa Manalo after she reportedly declined the Miss Universe Asia title. Manalo, who was a strong contender in the Miss Universe 2025, finished third in the pageant. It looks like she's satisfied and doesn't want to continue promoting the organisation, which many have called rigged following the recent pageant.

Miss Universe Philippines Rejects Miss Universe Asia

Social media page Pinoy History shared on Facebook a new update about Miss Universe Philippines Ahtisa Manalo. According to the post, Manalo was offered the Miss Universe Asia title but declined it as she wished to 'focus on her business ventures and her ongoing responsibilities as Miss Universe Philippines'.

Apparently, Manalo is prioritising her responsibilities as Miss Universe Philippines domestically rather than serving as an ambassador for the controversial organisation. Miss Universe introduced four continental queens in 2024—Asia, Europe & Middle East, Africa & Oceania, and the Americas.

Following Manalo's refusal, the title was offered to Miss Universe China, Zhao Na, who accepted it. Na will be joining Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch of Mexico on a world tour.

The other continental queens are Miss Universe Malta Julia Cluett (Europe & Middle East), Miss Universe Côte d'Ivoire Olivia Yacé, and Miss Universe Venezuela Stephany Abasali (Americas).

The continental titleholders will join the Miss Universe 2025 winner in promoting the organisation worldwide, and they will serve as continental ambassadors in various Miss Universe events, media tours, and public appearances.

Netizens Support Manalo's Decision Over Miss Universe Asia

Several netizens reacted to the news, rallying to support Ahtisa Manalo's decision. One said it was the right choice considering how controversial the Miss Universe organisation is.

'She knows her worth. Good decision,' another said.

Another Facebook user noted that it was 'the best decision.' Even if Manalo fell short in taking home the coveted Miss Universe crown, she remains the winner for the Filipinos, so prioritising her commitments in the Philippines is a wise move.

One netizen commented that it was just right to give others the chance for the title. The Philippines' Chelsea Anne Manalo was the first-ever Miss Universe Asia. Chelsea won Miss Universe Philippines in 2024 and represented the country on the global stage. She made it to the Top 30, but failed to make it into the Top 12.

Thailand Also Rejected Miss Universe Asia

Miss Universe Thailand Praveenar Singh was close to winning the crown but fell short behind Mexico's Fatima Bosch, ending up as the first runner-up. According to Pinoy History, the Miss Universe Asia was first offered to Singh, but she declined.

Apparently, her team wanted 'full transparency.' They reportedly 'requested an audit of the judges' votes' as a condition before she would accept the promotion.

The Miss Universe Organization reportedly rejected the request because the judges signed a nondisclosure agreement prohibiting the 'release or discussion of final scoring.'

It's unclear, though, why Thailand was asking for transparency, considering that many questioned how Singh ended up one step from winning the crown. Most felt that she should have gone home with a far lower rank.

Yes, many said Miss Universe 2025 was rigged, questioning Bosch's win. Miss Universe Thailand faces the same criticism, with many wondering why she was the first runner-up when Miss Universe Philippines and Miss Universe Côte d'Ivoire gave better answers in the Q&A.

'MEXICO AND THAILAND WERE THE WEAKEST IN THE TWO QNA ROUNDS. How dis they end up in the top two?!????' one asked. Another said the Philippines and Cote d'Ivoire were robbed by Mexico and Thailand.

​An X user, who claimed to be Thai, said they were not satisfied with the results.s. 'I'm Thai, but I'm not happy at all that Thailand got the 1st runner-up,' @sakura_aki7 wrote, noting that they were rooting for Côte d'Ivoire and when the rankings were announced, they thought 'the host announced the results incorrectly.'

Omar Harfouch, who quit as Miss Universe 2025 judge, has been dropping evidence showing the pageant was rigged. He also mentioned in an interview 24 hours before the coronation that Miss Mexico was a 'fake winner.'