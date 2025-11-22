Miss Mexico's Fatima Bosch has been crowned as Miss Universe 2025 at a ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand, securing the title amidst a wave of procedural criticism.

Fashion director and pageant producer Concon Siñel initiated a critical discussion regarding the result, characterising Bosch as a potentially divisive figure in the pageant's history. On his Facebook account, Siñel shared a photo of Bosch with the caption, 'The Most Hated Miss Universe?'

Siñel stated that upon arriving in Bangkok, he anticipated a drama-filled and most controversial Miss Universe run ever. He noted that following Bosch's not-so-surprising victory, he was 'proven right'.

Observers on social media expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome.

'Nawat is being Nawat. But Miss U became biased before in LatAm, if I can remember. But not this worst. Too unacceptable. She will be hated and not respected and not accepted. Final ranking should have been in reverse based on answers alone,' one person commented.

'For the first time, thanks to internet and people power not blinded by corrupted media we knew the truth (that was the same and it's the same even in The Phils local edition) and, hopefully, this will be the end of this Circus,' another person commented.

'Definitely the Most Hated Ms. Universe mama!' another critic wrote.

'Another forgettable reign,' someone else wrote.

One viewer remarked: 'The Ms U winner that will never be globally recognised as legitimate. Poor girl. Not her fault. MUO's doing,' another person wrote.

In the Philippines, a significant market for the pageant, X users trended the hashtag 'Mexicook', a portmanteau suggesting the results were manipulated.

'Miss Mexicook Universe...' one critic wrote.

The Controversy Surrounding Miss Mexico

The scrutiny surrounding Bosch's win stems partly from a prior incident where she stood up to a Thai official during an official event. Weeks ago, Bosch walked out of a venue after Nawat Itsaragrasil allegedly berated her in public.

At the time, Miss Mexico received the support of the fellow contestants and fans. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum publicly supported Bosch and stressed that women should stand up for themselves.

However, some observers speculate that the organisers gave her the crown to mitigate the scandal.

Nawat Itsaragrasil Cannot be Silenced

Nawat, the controversial man who had a public argument with Bosch, attended the Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok last week. He also shared photos of himself at the venue.

Following Bosch's win, he wrote a cryptic one-liner on his social media account.

'A billion words that cannot be said,' it read.

When asked to weigh in on Miss Mexico's win, he told BBC: 'As for the outcome, we leave it to the viewers at home to judge... people everywhere can make their own assessment'.

Family's Business Ties

Further complicating the narrative, former Miss Universe judge Omar Harfouch claimed that Bosch's win was predetermined. He called her a 'fake winner', alleging Bosch already knew that she would win one day before the crowning.

'I Omar Harfouch declared yesterday exclusively on the American HBO, 24 hours before the Miss Universe final, that Miss Mexico would win—because Miss Universe owner Raúl Rocha is in business with Fatima Bosch's father,' he said (via ABS-CBN News).