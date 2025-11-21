KEY POINTS Miss Universe fans suspect results were announced 'in reverse,' crowning Mexico instead of Côte d'Ivoire.

Threads and X users posted alternative podium cards and AI 'corrected' placements.

The controversy gains traction following pageant walkouts and judge resignations.

The Miss Universe 2025 finale in Bangkok may be over, but the audience insists they're still correcting the results. Less than 24 hours after Mexico's Fátima Bosch was crowned Miss Universe 2025, an unexpected plot twist has emerged—not from Bangkok's stage, but from social media timelines. Online sleuths on Threads and X are insisting that this year's results were 'announced backwards,' arguing that Côte d'Ivoire's candidate should have walked away with the Jewelmer Lumière de l'Infini crown.

The explanation? According to them: Miss Universe may actually be 'Miss U-reverse'.

The phrase 'Miss U-reverse' began circulating widely, starting with posts from Threads users who suggested the crown went to the wrong contestant, down to celebrities and beauty queens who had their favourites in mind. Others quickly joined, arguing that the coronation sequence 'looked backwards' — especially after Côte d'Ivoire's candidate, widely loved throughout the competition, was placed as 4th runner-up.

The 'Real' Results Card Goes Viral

As debate intensified, a corrected winner's card began circulating: a fan-made reorder placing Côte d'Ivoire as the actual titleholder. Threads user @markembino posted the now-viral image, making it appear as though the official judges had simply read the results upside down.

AI Joins the Debate

Not satisfied with memes alone, fans turned to technology. An AI-generated 'fixed' results visual — which crowned Côte d'Ivoire with Philippines as the runner-up — triggered even more outrage and laughter. That edit circulated through users like @mheckabcede, who triumphantly captioned the image: 'AI sees the truth.'

The internet, apparently, believes artificial intelligence could have done a better job at judging than an actual panel. Some even went as far as asking ChatGPT on its take on the order of winners:

Even Celebrities Got In on the Joke

Filipino drag star Marina Summers chimed in on X, jokingly posting about the 'real winners', sending both Filipino pageant fandoms and meme-makers into a frenzy. Her post on her account @marinaxsummers has already gained thousands of interactions:

MEXICO AND THAILAND WERE THE WEAKEST IN THE TWO QNA ROUNDS. How dis they end up in the top two?!???? #MissUniverse — Marina Summers (@marinaxsummers) November 21, 2025

Carole Cadwalladr may not have weighed in, but the internet is acting like she's preparing an investigative special.

Why the Internet Is Convinced

Some users think the confusion stems from the controversial hosting chaos — walkouts, judge resignations, and accusations that Miss Mexico's victory benefited pageant owners.

Whether deliberate or imagined, fans may simply be coping with a result they didn't expect: if their favourite didn't win, perhaps the universe literally dealt the cards backwards. In a pageant already clouded by walkouts, accusations of bias, and two judges quitting, audiences seem far more willing to believe that the chaos continued all the way into the scoring sheet.

After all, this year's Miss Universe wasn't just a contest — it was a spectacle of behind-the-scenes politics, viral meltdowns, and meme-able twists that turned viewers into detectives.

In 2025, the crown might have gone to Mexico, but the internet is determined to reveal its true owner, one reverse-results card at a time.