The Miss Universe 2025 pageant has been plunged into controversy after former judge Omar Harfouch intensified his claims that the competition was manipulated in favour of Miss Mexico, Fátima Bosch.

Harfouch, who resigned from the judging panel shortly before the coronation, has now released a photograph he alleges shows Bosch sharing an intimate moment with Miss Universe Organisation (MUO) co-owner Raúl Rocha Cantu — a claim that has ignited heated debate across social media.

On Friday, 21 November, Harfouch posted the image on Facebook, then subsequently on Instagram stories, with the caption: 'Do you know who these people are?' The photograph appears to show Rocha embracing Bosch. Harfouch suggested that this display of closeness reinforced his earlier allegations that Bosch's win had been pre-arranged due to business links between her family and Rocha.

Social Media Gone Wild

The post immediately fuelled online speculation. While some commenters agreed that the individuals resembled Rocha and Bosch, others questioned the image's authenticity, with several suggesting it could have been generated using AI. In response, Harfouch shared a screenshot of the image being analysed by an AI-detection tool, which labelled it as '100% real or human.' Nevertheless, neither Bosch nor Rocha has publicly addressed the photograph.

Harfouch's accusations did not stop there. Soon after Bosch was crowned Miss Universe 2025, he branded her a 'fake winner,' alleging that Rocha and Rocha's son pressured him during the Dubai activities to vote for Bosch because her victory would supposedly 'benefit their business.' Harfouch claimed on Instagram that he has recordings to support his allegations.

He further asserted that MUO had formed a secret 'impromptu jury' that selected a Top 30 before any official judging took place — an accusation the organisation firmly denies. MUO insisted that no such panel was ever created and maintained that the pageant followed transparent and established evaluation procedures.

The dispute continued to escalate when Harfouch told People magazine that he was consulting a major New York law firm to prepare a formal complaint against the Miss Universe Organisation, citing alleged corruption and misconduct.

Who Is Raúl Rocha Cantu?

As the controversy grows, public attention has shifted to Raúl Rocha Cantu — the businessman who owns 50% of MUO alongside Jakkaphong 'Anne' Jakrajutatip.

Cantu, a Mexican billionaire, is deeply entrenched in both business and the beauty pageant world. Born in Monterrey, he completed a business degree at 19 and launched his first company at 21. He now heads Legacy Holding Group USA, a major real estate conglomerate, and holds investments across a wide range of industries, including healthcare (CYMSA), aircraft leasing (Century Aviation), food and beverage, and entertainment.

His influence extends beyond the corporate sphere. Cantu serves as a consular officer for Guatemala in Mexico and sits on the advisory board of the CCE. He is also active in philanthropy through the Niños, Mujeres y Ancianos Protegidos Foundation, which supports vulnerable communities across Mexico.

In 2024, he hosted the 73rd Miss Universe pageant at the Mexico City Arena. That same year, he acquired a 50% stake in MUO from JKN Global Group and outlined ambitious plans to expand the Miss Universe brand into broader beauty and lifestyle sectors, including the development of Miss Universe Skincare.

However, Cantu has not been free from scrutiny. Mexican media have previously linked him to the 2011 Casino Royale tragedy in Monterrey, though the alleged connection has long been debated.

A Pageant Under Scrutiny

The 2025 Miss Universe contest — already mired in controversy amid claims of judges being pressured and spectators chanting 'cooking show' during the finale — now faces heightened questions over fairness and transparency.

For now, MUO maintains that all allegations are unfounded. Bosch remains the reigning Miss Universe 2025. And with Harfouch preparing potential legal action, the international pageant community appears braced for further revelations and an even deeper crisis ahead.