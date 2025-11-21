Canadian actor Spencer Lofranco passed away on Tuesday, 18 November, at the age of 33.

Lofranco's brother, Santino, announced the news of the actor's death on his private Instagram account on Thursday, 20 November.

Along with several photos of Spencer's childhood and recent photos, Santino wrote in the caption, 'To the legend @roccowinning. My brother. You lived a life only some could dream of.'

He added: 'You changed people lives, and now you are with God. I will always love you and miss you Bear. RIP. October 18, 1992 - November 18, 2025.'

The late actor's cause of death is currently being investigated in British Columbia, Canada.

Who is Spencer Lofranco?

The actor was born in Toronto, Canada, in October 1992. He started his acting career after studying conservatory for a year at the New York Film Academy.

He had his first acting job in 2013 when he became a part of the cast of the 2013 film At Middleton alongside Andy Garcia and Vera Farmiga.

He started his interest in acting as a young boy after attending casting auditions with his mother.

'My mom growing up was a dancer, an opera singer, and she also did acting. Growing up, sometimes my mom would take me to auditions and I would sit in the waiting room with her,' he told Interview magazine in January 2014. 'My dad didn't want me to be an actor; he wanted me to be a hockey player and become a lawyer. That didn't happen. '

His first starring role came in 2014, when he portrayed the troubled teenager James Burns in the biographical crime movie Jamesy Boy. The cast includes Mary-Louise Parker, Taissa Farmiga and Ving Rhames.

Also in 2014, Spencer landed a role in Angelina Jolie's war drama Unbroken, together with Jack O'Connell, Finn Wittrock and Domhnall Gleeson. He was also a part of the short film Home, helmed and written by John Henry Hinkel.

In 2015, his crime movie Dixieland premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, then went on to be part of the cast of the 2016 biopic King Cobra with Garrett Clayton, Christian Slater, Keegan Allen, James Franco, Alicia Silverstone and Molly Ringwald.

Lofranco was last seen in the film Gotti alongside John Travolta.

Lofranco's Legal Trouble

The actor accidentally struck bicyclist Camille Banham while driving his SUV in August 2013. The victim suffered from severe injuries, including multiple fractures and a broken hip, according to CBS News.

Reports claimed that the actor got out of the car and apologised after the accident, then fled the scene.

'I used to call what happened to me an accident, and it would've been an accident if Spencer had stayed and helped me after he got out of his car and saw me injured on the side of the road, but instead he chose to leave me,' Banham said during the sentencing hearing in May 2015.

Because of Banham's testimonies, the judge turned Spencer's 10-day community service sentence into 50 days of community service topped with two years' probation. He was also asked to pay $161,000 in restitution.

Details about Lofranco' funeral have not been disclosed.