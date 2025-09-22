At Charlie Kirk's memorial, President Donald Trump veered off-script to reveal his administration had uncovered new findings on autism. He hinted that an upcoming public health briefing will examine possible links between acetaminophen, widely sold as Tylenol, and autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Reports suggest Trump's remarks may also extend to cautioning pregnant women about routine acetaminophen use, signalling a controversial shift in health guidance that could spark nationwide debate.

Trump's planned comments are expected to highlight leucovorin, a medication traditionally used for anaemia and certain cancer treatments, as a potential therapy aimed at improving communication skills in children with autism.

The briefing will be attended by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, and CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz.

Background: Tylenol and Autism Research

The announcement arrives amid rising public concern about environmental and pharmaceutical factors contributing to autism. Tylenol, or acetaminophen, is widely used during pregnancy to reduce fever and manage pain.

Some studies have suggested a possible association between prenatal acetaminophen exposure and developmental disorders, though findings remain inconclusive.

Autism diagnoses in the United States have increased over the last two decades. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that 1 in 31 American 8-year-olds are now diagnosed with autism, compared with 1 in 150 in 2000.

The administration cited environmental toxins as a possible contributor, while many experts emphasise that improved diagnosis and greater awareness are likely key drivers of the rising numbers.

Leucovorin Highlighted as Potential Autism Treatment

In addition to cautioning against Tylenol, the White House is expected to focus on leucovorin as a potential treatment. Early research suggests that the drug may improve communication and cognitive function in some children with autism.

Leucovorin is a derivative of folic acid and has traditionally been used to treat certain forms of anaemia and to counteract side effects from chemotherapy.

Experts emphasise that the research on leucovorin remains preliminary. Clinical trials are ongoing, and scientists stress that results must be interpreted cautiously before the drug can be widely recommended as a standard treatment for autism.

Medical Community Raises Concerns

The proposed guidance has prompted concern among health professionals. Many doctors argue that current evidence does not support a definitive link between acetaminophen use in pregnancy and autism.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Academy of Pediatrics continue to consider acetaminophen safe when taken as directed.

Kenvue, the manufacturer of Tylenol, released a statement asserting that there is no conclusive evidence linking acetaminophen to autism.

Experts warn that public confusion over these claims could lead to unnecessary avoidance of the medication and potential health risks, particularly when fever management is critical during pregnancy.

Implications for Public Health

Trump's announcement represents a notable shift in messaging around acetaminophen use during pregnancy. While the guidance is not legally binding, it could influence public behaviour, prenatal care practices, and media coverage.

Healthcare providers are encouraged to discuss risks and benefits with their patients and to stay informed about ongoing research.

Further studies on both acetaminophen exposure and potential autism treatments, including leucovorin, are expected to provide clearer guidance in the coming years. Regulatory agencies, including the FDA, are monitoring the situation closely to evaluate any policy adjustments.