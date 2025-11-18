Jon Stewart's return to The Daily Show was highly anticipated, but few expected the legendary presenter to plunge into the dizzying depths of political absurdity with such savage precision.

In his recent monologue, Stewart surgically dismantled the chaotic fallout from the release of Jeffrey Epstein's emails, exposing not just the sheer hypocrisy of a former president but also mercilessly mocking a bizarre, highly viral, and utterly debunked rumour concerning Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton.

It was a masterclass in politically-charged comedy, reminding audiences why Stewart's voice remains essential in the modern media landscape.

Jon Stewart's Swift Takedown of The Viral 'Bubba' Rumour

The segment was primarily focused on the thousands of Jeffrey Epstein's emails released by the House Oversight Committee on 12 November. Among the mountains of unsettling and potentially incriminating correspondence, one peculiar query stood out to Stewart as peak political melodrama.

Stewart opened his monologue by drawing attention to an email from Jeffrey Epstein's brother, Mark Epstein, on blast. This email, addressed to former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, contained the sensational question of whether '[Vladimir] Putin has the photos of Trump blowing Bubba'.

The sheer outlandishness of the idea that Vladimir Putin possessed compromising photographs of one president performing a compromising act on another—specifically Bill Clinton, or 'Bubba,' as he is often known in the political sphere—sent the rumour into overdrive across social media and various news outlets.

Stewart immediately leant into the preposterous nature of the leak, quipping: 'And I know what you're probably thinking: 'Jeffrey Epstein had a brother?'' The joke brilliantly reframed the outrage, suggesting the focus should perhaps be on the new players emerging from the scandal, rather than the wildly speculative claims.

However, just as the audience began to grapple with the implications of the query, Stewart pivoted to the swift debunking that followed. The name 'Bubba' in the email was immediately assumed by many to be a reference to former president Bill Clinton, who had also been extensively linked to Epstein's circles.

The segment then played a clip from a news outlet confirming the necessary clarification that brought the whole viral rumour crashing down: 'Mark Epstein released a statement clarifying that the name 'Bubba' was not a reference to former president Bill Clinton'.

Stewart seized the moment, delivering his punchline with impeccable timing, stating: 'Thank you for clearing that up. No further questions, your honour'. The satirical mic drop not only extinguished the baseless claim but also highlighted the ludicrous speed and ease with which sensational, non-factual content can spread online.

For many observers, Stewart's move was a brilliant example of correcting the record, albeit using the highest form of mockery.

Exposing Donald Trump's Contradictory Stance on The Epstein Files

The debunked 'Bubba' rumour was only part of Stewart's wider, more serious critique of Donald Trump's response to the file release. Stewart sharply blasted the former president for abruptly reversing his public position regarding the disclosure of the documents.

Stewart highlighted an audio clip from a WJHL News report detailing Trump's post on Truth Social, which was shared on a Sunday evening, where he called for the immediate release of the records.

The post read: 'House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files because we have nothing to hide'. Stewart was quick to point out the glaring inconsistency in this statement, especially considering Trump's previous presidential authority to declassify and release such documents himself.

'If he had nothing to hide, he could have declassified and released these files himself at any time,' Stewart declared, before citing the former president's own past comments against him. 'How do I know this? A legal expert named Donald 'Jurisprudence' Trump said so.'

The Daily Show then aired a damning video clip from a 2022 Fox News interview where Trump explicitly stated his view on presidential power regarding declassification, asserting: 'If you're the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying it's declassified. Even by thinking about it'.

Stewart hammered the point home, insisting that Trump's contradictory behaviour made his motives crystal clear. 'It's very clear he does not want these things out there,' the comedic writer maintained.

This was further evidenced by a clip of Trump scolding reporters in the Oval Office, denying any link to the late paedophile. 'We have nothing to do with Epstein. The Democrats do. All of his friends were Democrats. You look at Reid Hoffman. You look at Larry Summers, Bill Clinton,' the former president ranted.

Stewart delivered the final, incisive remark of the segment by quipping, 'We have tried to look at those people, but every time we do, your picture comes up,' as a photograph of Trump and Epstein posing together was deliberately flashed across the screen.

Stewart's return to The Daily Show has quickly established itself as a vital check on the political narrative, perfectly melding comedy and meticulous, fact-focused commentary.