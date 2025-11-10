KEY POINTS Donald Trump became the first sitting U.S. president in nearly half a century to attend a regular-season NFL game.

The appearance followed Trump's earlier visit to the Super Bowl and other high-profile sporting events.

Players including Amon-Ra St. Brown referenced Trump's presence with playful celebrations.

Donald Trump made history and headlines on Sunday night as he became the first sitting US president in nearly half a century to attend a regular-season NFL match.

What was meant to be a patriotic appearance quickly turned into political theatre as boos erupted across the stadium the moment his face appeared on the big screen.

The 78-year-old president arrived at Washington's Northwest Stadium aboard Air Force One to watch the Commanders' 44–22 loss to the Detroit Lions, a game that will now be remembered less for its score and more for its spectacle.

When Trump was shown on the stadium videoboard late in the first half, a wave of boos rolled through the crowd. The jeers intensified as the announcer introduced him at half-time and again when he stepped onto the field to lead an oath for new members of the US military.

'We're going to have a good game. Things are going along very well. The country's doing well. The Democrats have to open it up,' Trump told reporters earlier that evening after landing at Joint Base Andrews, referring to the ongoing government shutdown.

First President at an NFL Game in Decades

According to the league, only two sitting presidents have ever attended a regular-season NFL game: Richard Nixon in 1969 and Jimmy Carter in 1978.

Trump's appearance follows his attendance at February's Super Bowl, when he became the first sitting president to watch the championship in person.

The president arrived shortly after kick-off, his motorcade accompanied by a military flyover as Air Force One passed over the stadium. When his presence was later acknowledged on the big screen, a mix of cheers and boos echoed around the stands, with the disapproval clearly louder.

During half-time, Trump led a short enlistment ceremony for new service members, reading the oath of allegiance as fans alternated between applause and jeers.

Athletes and Coaches React

Before Trump's arrival, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrated a touchdown by mimicking the now-viral 'Trump dance', a tongue-in-cheek move popularised by athletes last year.

'I heard Trump was going to be at the game,' St. Brown said after the match. 'I don't know how many times the president's going to be at an NFL game, so I just decided to have some fun.'

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he was too focused on the match to notice the president's entrance. 'That's cool. You're talking about the president of the United States. That's a big deal,' he told reporters.

Quarterback Jared Goff added: 'Awesome that he was here. Seeing his plane fly over the stadium was surreal.'

A Light-hearted Moment on TV

Trump later joined Fox Sports commentators Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma in the third quarter for a brief on-air chat. When asked about his own high school football days, he joked: 'I played tight end, but it wasn't quite football like this. It was a little bit easier, not so tough.'

He also took a moment to praise the Commanders' new ownership group, saying: 'They're going to build a beautiful stadium. That's what I'm involved in, getting all the approvals and everything else. You've got a wonderful owner, Josh Harris, and his group. You're going to see some very good things.'

Politics on the Sidelines

Sunday's outing marked the latest in a string of high-profile sporting appearances Trump has used to bolster his public image ahead of next year's election. He has recently been seen at the Ryder Cup, the Daytona 500 and the US Open, events where the reception has been as divided as the country itself.

Trump's relationship with the NFL has long been tense. During his first term, he clashed with players who knelt during the national anthem in protest against racial injustice, calling on team owners to sack them.

The movement, started by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016, became one of the defining cultural flashpoints of his presidency.

Despite the mixed reaction on Sunday, Trump appeared unfazed. In his post-game remarks, he described sport as 'a microcosm of life. It reflects the good, the bad and the ugly.'