US President Donald Trump's appearance at the US Open men's final on Sunday was met with a chorus of boos at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

His arrival caused half-hour security delays that left fans fuming in long lines, while rumours swirled that broadcasters were told not to air the negative reaction.

By night's end, his unwelcome reception had become one of the most talked-about moments of the tournament.

Security Chaos and Delayed Start

Trump's arrival at the US Open triggered heightened security protocols that slowed the flow of fans into the stadium.

Attendees reported long queues outside Arthur Ashe Stadium as Secret Service agents and local police ramped up checks.

The men's final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, originally scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. EDT, was delayed by about 30 minutes.

Frustrated spectators voiced anger over the disruption. Some openly blamed Trump's visit for the delays, with one fan telling Reuters: 'One hundred percent him... very selfish.'

Social media posts from the ground described missed warm-ups and disrupted seating, adding to mounting criticism of the chaos caused by the extra security measures.

Boos and Cheers Greet Trump Inside the Stadium

When Trump appeared on the jumbotron during the national anthem, he was met with a mix of cheers and boos — though the latter dominated, the New York Times reported. The reaction was clearly audible inside the stadium, despite attempts to move quickly past the camera shot.

Clips of the moment were rapidly shared across TikTok, X, and Instagram, sparking fierce debate. Some videos captured the intensity of the boos, while others highlighted sections of the crowd cheering.

Trump appeared to smile and even grin in response to the noise, signalling that he was unfazed by the dissent. After the match, he was seen laughing and speaking with aides.

The crowd at the U.S. Open erupted in boos when Donald Trump appeared on the big screen—a raw, unscripted reaction from fans. Yet organizers tried to suppress that response: the U.S. Tennis Association asked broadcasters not to show any crowd reactions—boos, cheers, or protests—during Trump's appearance, especially during the anthem. The move to censor audience sentiment sparked criticism, with many saying it clashes with the open spirit of live sport and free expression.

Broadcast Censorship Allegations

Reports later revealed that the United States Tennis Association (USTA) had instructed broadcasters not to show negative crowd reactions during Trump's appearance.

According to an internal email obtained by Bounces, directives allegedly told both the global World Feed and the Ashe Court feed to avoid displaying protests or audible boos.

Despite these orders, the jeers were still audible during ESPN and ABC coverage. Other broadcasters, including Sky Sports and CBC, allowed the sounds to air more clearly, exposing the full extent of the reaction.

Critics argued that the attempt at censorship clashed with the tournament's tradition of capturing authentic crowd energy and risked undermining the USTA's credibility.

Rolex Invite and Political Undertones

Trump's presence at the men's final was tied to an invitation from Rolex, a major tournament sponsor. The link sparked speculation about possible lobbying, given the president's history of imposing tariffs on Swiss products.

Observers noted that the optics of Trump being loudly booed in front of a global audience were significant, especially as Rolex aimed to showcase its brand on one of tennis's biggest stages.

The overlap of sport, politics, and sponsorship ensured the controversy extended well beyond the court.

Viral Reactions and Wider Context

Clips of the crowd's response spread rapidly online, with memes and commentary flooding TikTok, X, and Instagram. Users debated whether the boos reflected New York's strong Democratic leanings or broader dissatisfaction with Trump's political standing.

The moment also drew comparisons with Trump's previous appearances at sporting events — including UFC fights and Major League Baseball games — where crowd reactions have similarly mixed jeers with applause.

The US Open incident reinforced the sense that high-profile sports arenas are increasingly doubling as stages for political expression and public sentiment.