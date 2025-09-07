A controversial meme shared by President Donald Trump on Truth Social on Saturday went viral, depicting him in a militaristic parody aimed at Chicago.

The image read: 'I love the smell of deportations in the morning ... Chicago about to find out why it's called the Department of WAR.'

The post followed Trump's 5 September executive order authorising a symbolic rebranding of the Department of Defense to the 'Department of War', a secondary, non-statutory title intended to convey a more aggressive military posture without legal standing.

Illinois officials responded swiftly. Governor J.B. Pritzker slammed the meme as authoritarian, stating that threatening to go 'to war with an American city' is dangerous and abnormal.

Similarly, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson condemned the post, warning that it undermines constitutional norms.

Viral Trump Chicago Meme

The viral image shows Trump in sunglasses and a cap before the Chicago skyline, with the provocative slogan superimposed.

A second version depicts him as a military officer in a scene echoing the film Apocalypse Now, with flames over the skyline. Instead of the film's original title, the meme reads Chipocalypse Now, according to CNN.

The meme closely followed Trump's executive order renaming the Pentagon the 'Department of War'.

In the order, Trump said the change would 'signal strength and resolve' and highlight America's readiness 'to fight and win wars on behalf of our Nation'.

Officials Condemn Trump's Post

Illinois leaders reacted strongly. Governor Pritzker posted on X: 'The President of the United States is threatening to go to war with an American city. This is not a joke. This is not normal. Donald Trump isn't a strongman, he's a scared man. Illinois won't be intimidated by a wannabe dictator.'

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson also issued a statement: 'The President's threats are beneath the honour of our nation, but the reality is that he wants to occupy our city and break our Constitution. We must defend our democracy from this authoritarianism by protecting each other and protecting Chicago from Donald Trump.'

The President of the United States is threatening to go to war with an American city.



This is not a joke. This is not normal.



Donald Trump isn't a strongman, he's a scared man. Illinois won’t be intimidated by a wannabe dictator. pic.twitter.com/f87Zek7Cqb — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) September 6, 2025

According to the White House, the Department of War was first created in 1789 and oversaw military affairs until 1949, when it was renamed the Department of Defense.

Trump's order now allows the Pentagon to use both titles in official work. He argued that the restored name 'ensures peace through strength'.

Chicago Defiant Against Trump

On the same day, thousands marched in downtown Chicago. Reuters reported that protesters carried both city and Mexican flags as demonstrations coincided with Mexican Independence Day events. Many linked Trump's deportation threats to fears of federal raids.

Tracy Quinonez, 50, told reporters: 'I'm here for my father, a Guatemalan refugee. It's not criminals being taken off the street. It's families being ripped apart. They really picked on the wrong city.'

Others raised historical concerns. Peg Devlin, 76, said: 'I've never experienced what my mother experienced as a German Jew. I will not sit back and watch that happen here.' One local described the annual parade as 'empty, like a ghost town' after celebrations were scaled back.

Trump Criticised Nationally

Criticism spread beyond Illinois. Senator Tammy Duckworth condemned the post as 'stolen valour at its worst', telling Trump to 'take off that Cavalry hat.'

Congressman Mike Quigley added: 'The post is an example of Trump edging more and more toward authoritarianism. This is a scary time. For those who haven't paid attention, it's time to watch what this president is doing.'

Vice President JD Vance attempted to calm tensions on 3 September, saying there were 'no immediate plans' to send the National Guard into Chicago.

Still, Trump's meme and his 'Department of War' order have kept debate alive over his intentions and their potential impact on the city.