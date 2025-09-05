KEY POINTS The Pentagon carried the name Department of War from 1789 to 1947.

White House says the name change projects 'strength and resolve'.

Senator Mike Lee to introduce legislation backing the renaming.

US President Donald Trump is preparing to revive a historic name for the nation's military headquarters, announcing an executive order that will allow the Pentagon to once again be referred to as the Department of War.

The move, which will be signed on Friday, will restore the term as a 'secondary title' to the Department of Defense, a White House official told reporters on Thursday evening.

Restoring a Historic Name

Trump, 79, has argued in recent weeks that the older name 'sounds stronger' and is 'much more appropriate' for the United States' military mission. The Department of War was the official title from 1789 until 1947, when Congress divided the Army and Air Force into separate entities, later consolidating them with the Navy Department into what became known in 1949 as the Department of Defense.

'The United States military is the strongest and most lethal fighting force in the world, and the President believes this Department should have a name that reflects its unmatched power and readiness to protect national interests', read a White House fact sheet on the upcoming order.

The fact sheet added that the renaming would project 'strength and resolve' while advancing Trump's long-standing pledge of 'peace through strength'.

New Powers for Hegseth

Under the order, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth will be instructed to propose legislative and executive actions to make 'US Department of War' the official name. Hegseth will also be permitted to style himself as the 'Secretary of War' in official correspondence, public communications, ceremonial settings and other non-statutory documents.

Federal departments and agencies, the order will state, must 'recognise and accommodate' the secondary title in their communications. While the practical functions of the Pentagon will remain unchanged, the symbolic shift is intended to underscore what Trump views as a more assertive and muscular image of American power.

Trump himself signalled the change in casual remarks in the Oval Office last month. '"Defense" is too defensive', the President said. 'We want to be defensive, but we want to be offensive too, if we have to be.'

Congress May Follow

Although the executive order does not immediately alter statutory law, allies in Congress are already pledging to take the idea further.

'I'm drafting a bill to restore the Department of War to its original name — the only name that captures the full range of America's military capabilities', Senator Mike Lee, a Republican from Utah, wrote on X last month.

The White House expressed confidence that lawmakers would eventually ratify the change, but added that the President's directive alone would ensure the title could be used in many official capacities. 'We're just going to do it', Trump teased last month. 'I'm sure Congress will go along if we need that.'

Historical and Political Context

The Department of War name has not been used in more than seven decades, and its revival is likely to stir debate about whether the label reflects modern American values or projects an unnecessarily aggressive stance. For Trump, however, the shift appears consistent with his combative approach to foreign policy and his frequent criticism of what he describes as overly cautious military leadership.

Historians note that the Department of War was initially created by Congress in 1789 to oversee the Army, and later managed the Navy until that service gained its own department. The change to the Department of Defense after the Second World War was meant to emphasise unity among the branches and to convey a focus on protecting the nation rather than waging conflict.

Trump has argued that the current label downplays the offensive capabilities that underpin America's deterrence. Supporters say the new branding could remind allies and adversaries alike of US military dominance, while critics are likely to accuse the administration of warmongering rhetoric.

Public Reaction

News of the rebrand sparked a lively debate among readers of the New York Post, where the story first circulated. One supporter wrote: 'That's a great idea. America does not go on defense under President Trump.'

Others were more sceptical, with one critic posting: 'We're gonna spend millions changing all the paperwork and labels. Waste of money and time, over semantics.'

Another reader took aim at Trump's broader record, remarking: 'Our government is too big, too intrusive, too corrupt and too expensive. Trump was elected to tackle these problems, had a good start with DOGE, but is floundering now.'

The mixed reactions highlight the political sensitivity of the move: while some see it as a bold reassertion of military might, others view it as a costly distraction from deeper issues.

A Milestone Executive Order

Friday's order will mark the 200th executive directive Trump has signed since taking office. In recent months, he has increasingly used the executive power to implement policy changes while urging Congress to adopt them into law.

The White House emphasised that the renaming is largely symbolic at this stage, but insisted it represents more than just nostalgia. 'It is about strength', a senior official said. 'It is about honouring America's history while projecting confidence in America's future.'

For Trump, the decision to bring back the name Department of War reflects his view that language matters as much as military hardware when it comes to shaping perceptions. Whether Congress ultimately codifies the change remains to be seen, but the President appears determined to rebrand one of the most important institutions in American government.