A recent report accused U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign of inflating prices on so-called Black Friday deals for MAGA merchandise, charging buyers more in fundraising emails than the same items cost in the campaign's own store.

Make America Price Increase Again

A report from Raw Story reveals that campaign emails were selling items such as a MAGA hat ornament and a 2026 MAGA calendar as deeply discounted 'Black Friday specials', with supposedly lower prices. However, a comparison shows the same items were listed for less on the official store, undermining the discount claim.

For instance, the hat ornament at $37 was touted as a 'reduced' Black Friday price in one fundraising email, but it was listed for just $30 on the online store. Likewise, the 2026 MAGA calendar was promoted as having a 'new low price' of $32, which was again higher than the store's standard listing. Such revelations come at a time when many Americans are already wary of rising costs and inflation. Critics argue that the campaign's pricing practice smells more like a fundraising tactic than genuine consumer savings, with 'discounted' items more expensive than their standard fare.

Campaign-backed merchandising has long been a tool for fundraising for Trump and his political operation. The campaign-aligned online store has continuously sold hats, calendars, ornaments and other memorabilia, often marketed around holidays or special events.

Black Friday Deals Or Black Friday Fraud?

The campaign may be using the framing of 'deals' to entice supporters to buy at higher prices while masquerading them as discounts. If the tactic were broad, it raises ethical questions of transparency and whether supporters are being misled under the guise of a sale.

The timing of the report also undercuts attempts by the campaign to frame itself as economically sensitive, especially against a backdrop of national inflation and consumer frustration. By marketing items as discount 'deals' despite charging more than the standard price, the campaign risks appearing opportunistic rather than considerate of supporters' wallets.

Backers of the campaign still might argue that merchandise shopping is a kind of voluntary political expression, a way to show allegiance. But to others, framing overpriced items as Black Friday 'deals' undermines trust, turning what is nominally a supporter purchase into something more transactional and less transparent.

As the holiday season continues, potential buyers of MAGA merchandise may want to compare advertised 'deal' prices with regular listings, and approach claims of Black Friday discounts from political campaigns with a healthy dose of skepticism.