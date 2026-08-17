Donald Trump is showing visible signs of dementia through his late-night Truth Social sprees and public appearances, a specialist in geriatric care warned on Sunday. Speaking during an interview with mental health counsellor Dr Steven Hassan, licensed physical therapist Adam James claimed that the former president displays classic symptoms of 'sundowning', a clinical phenomenon linked to frontotemporal dementia that causes heightened agitation and paranoia during evening hours.

For context, the political arena has seen relentless scrutiny over the cognitive stamina of elderly leaders, but James argues that Trump's nocturnal online activity represents a medical concern rather than ordinary political combat. James, whose day-to-day work involves treating elderly patients, stated that these late-night digital patterns closely mirror the behavioural deterioration seen in clinical settings.

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How Late-Night Truth Social Outbursts Signal 'Sundowning'

According to James, the evening hours around dinner time frequently trigger noticeable psychological strain in individuals suffering from progressive brain disorders. As daylight fades, dementia patients often become considerably more agitated, deeply paranoid, and generally difficult to manage.

James asserted that Trump exhibits these exact tendencies, regularly publishing 50, 60, or even 100 messages in rapid succession late into the night on Truth Social, filling digital timelines with what he described as random, unhinged slop and bizarre artificial intelligence creations.

To support his assessment, James highlighted a late-night incident involving an offensive video targeting Barack and Michelle Obama, which Trump shared online at 11.30 p.m. James explained that late evening represents a prime window for dementia patients to experience intense paranoia, particularly regarding individuals they openly dislike.

Is this persistent midnight posting simply a calculated media strategy, or does it reflect genuine neurological distress? Because remote medical diagnoses carry inherent limitations, IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.

Physical Posture and Memory Confabulation in Trump

Beyond midnight social media activity, James noted that physical mannerisms and posture provide further evidence of potential neurological decline. The therapist drew attention to Trump's distinct forward-leaning posture when standing in public, explaining that while the stance has always looked somewhat odd before microphones throughout his career, the unnatural forward tilt is a recognised physical symptom of frontotemporal dementia.

Memory distortion was another significant issue raised during the discussion, with James alleging that Trump demonstrates clear signs of confabulation. In clinical terms, confabulation occurs when a frontotemporal dementia patient unconsciously invents false explanations to bridge gaps in their failing memory, believing those fabrications completely.

To illustrate the point, James cited Trump's statements regarding election denier Tina Peters. According to James, virtually every claim Trump made was entirely untrue, including the reasons for her incarceration, the nature of her actions, and a false assertion that Peters suffers from cancer.

The conversation concluded with unconfirmed claims surrounding physical care. Dr Hassan described the broader observations as really concerning before introducing rumours regarding incontinence.

James recalled reading accounts alleging that during the production of the reality television series The Apprentice, crew members employed an assistant nicknamed 'wet wipes' dedicated to managing hygiene accidents (a rather wild claim that remains entirely unverified by official records).