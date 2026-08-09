Former Trump administration lawyer Ty Cobb has claimed President Donald Trump's apparent cognitive decline is now visible in his late-night social media posts and public behaviour.

Cobb, who represented the White House during Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election, said Trump's narcissism had lost what he called 'its frontal lobe restraints.' He also described the president's condition as a 'frontal lobe illness,' although the source contains no independent medical assessment to support that claim.

The remarks have placed Trump's mental fitness back under scrutiny, but they remain claims made by a former administration official rather than a confirmed diagnosis.

Trump's 'Cognitive Decline' Claims Draw on Late-Night Posts

The news came after journalist Mehdi Hasan asked Cobb whether he believed Trump was experiencing genuine 'cognitive decline.' Cobb replied directly, saying, 'I think the cognitive decline is real.'

He pointed to several examples that he said showed a deterioration in the president's judgement and public conduct. Among them were memes depicting former President Barack Obama being arrested in the Oval Office, an image showing Trump in a fighter plane apparently pouring excrement over 'No Kings' protesters, and Trump's recent criticism of Abdul El-Sayed.

Cobb argued that such posts went beyond ordinary political provocation. 'The kind of things that basically have drained the dignity of the office of the president and demeaned our country around the world, those are signals of serious cognitive decline,' he said.

The source does not cite a doctor, medical record or formal evaluation of Trump's cognitive health. It also does not independently verify the timing or clinical significance of the president's online activity.

Still, Cobb's criticism carries particular significance because he was not commenting as a distant political observer. He worked inside Trump's first administration and reported directly to the president while serving as a White House attorney during the Mueller investigation.

2 am to 4 am Posts and the 'Frontal Lobe Illness' Claim

Cobb said the alleged pattern was not limited to individual posts. He cited what he described as Trump's 'sundowning', late-night activity and appearances in which the president allegedly falls asleep during Cabinet meetings or other public events.

Read more 'Raging, Confused and Unravelling': Psychologist Warns Donald Trump Will Drastically Decline in Months 'Raging, Confused and Unravelling': Psychologist Warns Donald Trump Will Drastically Decline in Months

'His sundown, the fact that many of these things happen between 2 am and 4 am, and he falls asleep in Cabinet meetings and other public appearances,' Cobb said. 'All of those are indicative of frontal lobe illness.'

The wording is striking, but it should be treated carefully. 'Sundowning' is a term associated with changes in confusion or behaviour that can occur later in the day among some people with certain medical conditions.

However, the source does not establish that Trump has experienced sundowning, nor does it provide evidence connecting his posting schedule or public appearances to a neurological disorder.

Cobb's argument rests largely on comparison. He told Hasan that the 'signals' became clearer when Trump's conduct in his second administration was compared with his behaviour during the first.

'He's always been a malignant narcissist, but that narcissism now has no frontal lobe restraints,' Cobb said. The claim is politically significant because it challenges not only Trump's temperament but also his capacity to perform the duties of the presidency.

Yet the available evidence presented in the source remains selective and interpretive. Posts, speeches and moments of apparent fatigue can fuel questions, but they cannot by themselves confirm a medical diagnosis.

Trump Previously Dismissed Cobb as a 'Whackjob'

Trump has previously attacked Cobb, calling him a 'real loser' and 'one of the worst lawyers in Washington, D.C.' He also said he 'hardly knew' Cobb before describing him as a 'whackjob.'

That history is central to the dispute. Trump's supporters could point to the two men's antagonistic relationship as a reason to question Cobb's motives. His critics, meanwhile, are likely to argue that Cobb's former access to the White House makes his observations difficult to ignore.

Neither side changes the basic fact that the claims remain unconfirmed. The Zeteo interview offers a former insider's assessment of Trump's conduct, but it does not settle the wider question of the president's health.

For now, the evidence described consists of public posts, reported behaviour and Cobb's interpretation of what they mean. Without an independent medical evaluation, the claims remain allegations rather than established fact.