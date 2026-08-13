United States President Donald Trump has been under scrutiny regarding the state of his health. These concerns came to a head after Trump became the second president to reach 80 years of age while in office, just after Joe Biden in November 2022.

Medical expert Dr. Adam James studied footage of Trump dozing off at a press conference. He noted that the whites of the president's eyes had vanished due to the use of powerful stimulants. Photos show that his sclera had retreated deep into the corners of his eye sockets.

Trump Was 'High As A Kite' On Stimulants, Says Doctor

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Dr. James, a physical therapist who specialises in geriatric care, claimed 'President Donald J. Slump could barely stay awake during a press conference in his own God damn office because he has dementia and he is sundowning.'

'The whites of his eyes have disappeared because he is high as a kite on some sort of stimulant – Adderall or Provigil, who knows. His dementia has progressed to the point where the most gravely, brain numbing sound which is RFK's voice cannot rouse him awake.'

The physical therapist is critical of Trump's administration, having been born into an right-wing evangelical Christian cult that he has since escaped from.

'Clinically speaking, these are all dementia symptoms.' James continues. 'He is sundowning. His brain is disconnecting from a typical sleep-wake day-night circadian rhythm because a structure called the suprachiasmatic nucleus is atrophying or breaking down.'

'This is why he will be awake all night s**t posting on a social media platform that he started and then be unable to stay awake during the day.'

Trump has an infamous track record of posting bizarre tirades on social media, primarily X. These sparked concerns from members of both the Democratic and Republican parties over his behaviour, and White House representatives requested a comprehensive neurological assessment of the President following tweets in April about the Iran War.

The President's Tumultuous History of Health Concerns

Last year, Trump had bragged about acing the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which he mistook as 'a very hard' IQ test, while challenging Democratic political opponents Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to 'pass the exam'. He called both politicians 'low IQ', seemingly unaware that the MCoA was meant to assess dementia symptoms, not intelligence.

Along with suspicions of dementia, Trump has been under scrutiny for several other incidents where his behaviour raised various health concerns.

Allegations of the president soiling himself have been circulating since 29th January 2026. The President dismissed news reporters from the Oval office after signing Executive Order 1437, 'Addressing Addiction through the Great American Recovery Initiative'. Accusations stemmed from an unidentified sound Pam Bondi and Doug Burgum's wife Kathryn reacted to in Forbes' live coverage. White House spokesman Steven Cheung denied that the president had defecated at the event.

The White House has been evasive on disclosing details about the President's deteriorating mental state. Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Administrator for Medicare and Medicaid services, maintained that Trump was in perfect health and that he thinks he does the tests more often because 'he likes the results'.

Despite public concern, the White House has refused to release Trump's detailed medical records in 2024, and have not done so since.