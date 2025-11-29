A humiliating new nickname has emerged for Kash Patel, the embattled FBI director whose tenure has been marked by controversy and lavish personal use of government resources. Former FBI Senior Executive Christopher O'Leary revealed on MSNOW's The Weekend Saturday that agents have taken to calling Patel the 'Make‑a‑Wish director'.

'This is a nickname that I've heard that he's being called, from agents in the FBI,' O'Leary said. 'He's the Make‑a‑Wish director.' The label, inspired by the charity that grants dream experiences to sick children, reflects the perception that Patel has treated his position as a licence to indulge in personal adventures.

Jet‑Use Scandal

O'Leary pointed to Patel's repeated use of the FBI's $60 million (£47 million) jet for personal entertainment, including trips to UFC matches, hockey games, professional wrestling events, and hunting excursions. Patel, 45, has been photographed at events with his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, sparking criticism that he has turned official resources into a vehicle for his private life.

As FBI director, Patel is required by executive branch policy to use the plane for personal travel, but only by reimbursing the cost of a commercial ticket. Taxpayers are left to cover the remaining expenses, which can run into tens of thousands of dollars. The scandal has been amplified by the fact that Patel was once a vocal critic of previous directors who used the jet for personal purposes.

Security Controversy

Beyond the jet, O'Leary accused Patel of misusing FBI resources by ordering SWAT protection for Wilkins. 'It's my taxpayer dollars and yours that are being wasted on these ridiculous adventures and security for his girlfriend,' O'Leary said. He mocked the precedent, asking whether Patel's college roommate or even his second cousin should also receive the same protection.

The FBI has not responded to requests for comment. Patel's actions became a national scandal in late October when whistleblower Kyle Seraphin tracked publicly available flight logs showing the FBI plane flying to a wrestling event at Penn State University, where Wilkins was performing, before continuing to Nashville.

Mounting Pressure

The negative headlines surrounding Patel's jet-setting, combined with his handling of high‑profile cases, have led to speculation that his job is at risk. The White House has denied rumours of a bust‑up between Patel and President Trump, but O'Leary suggested Americans should be suspicious if Patel remains in his role.

'Kash Patel cannot be described as anything but a dumpster fire as the director of the FBI,' O'Leary said. 'And you have to ask yourself, if President Trump keeps him in that position, why is there an ulterior motive?'

Patel has also faced accusations of covering up the Epstein files to protect influential figures. In September, he told Congress there was 'no evidence' that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked women to anyone other than himself, a statement that drew sharp criticism.

Kash Patel fired a senior FBI official with 27 years of experience… because Patel was embarrassed Americans found out he used a $60 million government jet for dates with his girlfriend. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/R8eJhD3wGF — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) November 20, 2025

Why It Matters

The 'Make‑a‑Wish director' nickname encapsulates the growing frustration among FBI agents and taxpayers who see Patel's tenure as a symbol of indulgence and mismanagement. His use of government resources for personal gain has become a flashpoint in debates about accountability and the politicisation of federal institutions.

For critics, the nickname is more than mockery—it is shorthand for a director whose actions have blurred the line between public duty and private privilege. Whether Patel can withstand the mounting pressure remains uncertain, but the ridicule from within his own agency underscores the depth of the crisis.