US President Donald Trump has made a dramatic return to 60 Minutes more than five years after walking out on the show and accusing it of being 'fake news'.

The exclusive one-on-one interview with anchor Norah O'Donnell was filmed at the president's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and aired Sunday night, marking a stunning reconciliation between the White House and one of America's most powerful television programmes.

The comeback follows Trump's settlement of a $16 million (£12.16 million) lawsuit against the broadcaster and its parent company, Paramount Global, ending one of the most bitter media feuds of his political career.

Why He Walked Away

Back in October 2024, Trump's campaign abruptly withdrew from 60 Minutes' election special just days before it was due to air. His team accused the network of bias and 'deceptive editing' in interviews with other political figures, including Vice President Kamala Harris.

The tension between Trump and CBS had been brewing since 2020, when he famously stormed out of an interview with veteran journalist Lesley Stahl, declaring the show 'a disgrace' and cutting the taping short.

By late 2024, the feud had exploded into a full-blown legal battle, with Trump suing the network for 'interference in the electoral process' and 'misrepresentation of facts'.

The £12 Million Deal That Changed Everything

Court filings show that Paramount Global ultimately agreed to pay around $16 million (£12.16 million) to settle the lawsuit early in 2025. The deal paved the way for Trump's long-awaited return to the broadcaster's flagship Sunday night show, watched by millions across the US.

The settlement was viewed in Washington as a major win for the president, removing a key obstacle to his broader media strategy as he seeks to strengthen ties with traditional outlets ahead of the next election cycle.

What Trump Said and Why It Matters

During the hour-long sit-down, Trump discussed foreign policy, immigration, and the economy. On China, he said President Xi Jinping 'understands the consequences' of any military move against Taiwan.

He defended his administration's border operations, insisting that immigration raids 'haven't gone far enough', and weighed in on Venezuela, the budget impasse, and the use of the National Guard.

For both Trump and CBS, the interview signals a major turning point. For the network, it restores credibility after years of political tension. For the president, it marks his return to a mainstream platform that reaches millions of American households.

A Calculated Return to Prime-Time Power

Media analysts say Trump's reappearance is no coincidence. With social media audiences fractured and digital platforms under scrutiny, 60 Minutes still commands huge national reach and prestige.

For Trump, it is a masterstroke in visibility and message control. As one political insider told the Mail: 'He's not just back on television. He's back in control of the narrative.'

The episode drew millions of viewers and widespread reaction online, with both supporters and critics agreeing on one point — the president knows how to dominate the airwaves like no one else.