President Donald Trump is posting on Truth Social on 83% of nights, often in the early hours, prompting fresh questions about sleep, stamina and his overall wellbeing, according to a new analysis of his online activity. The review, reported by The Daily Beast and cited by the Daily Star, examines when and how often Trump posts and suggests that a significant share of his nights is being spent online rather than asleep.

Trump's relationship with social media has long been a political story in its own right. During his first term, his Twitter feed drove headlines and unsettled allies and opponents alike. The new analysis argues that his Truth Social activity is now both heavier and more nocturnal than his Twitter use at the same point in his first presidency.

Posting Through The Night

The comparison begins with a simple metric. In April 2018, at the same stage of his first term, Trump posted 250 times on Twitter. This April, he is said to have published 565 posts on Truth Social, averaging about 18 posts a day.

A third of that activity reportedly happened during night-time hours. Data cited from The Daily Beast shows Trump made 189 posts between 9pm and 6am local time over the course of the month. Put another way, at least one late-night post appeared on 83% of April nights.

Supporters may argue that a president working late is nothing unusual. But the report says the tone and content of some of Trump's posts have left even former aides and allies uneasy, with some concluding he is 'clearly not well.' Those are opinions rather than medical findings, but they show how quickly online habits can become part of a wider debate about a president's condition.

The article describes posts that former staff regard as petty and embarrassing alongside messages they characterise as blasphemous or apocalyptic. None of that proves Trump is clinically sleep deprived, but the scale and timing of the activity stand out, particularly for a 79-year-old sitting president.

Posts Trigger Scrutiny

One overnight post has become a particular flashpoint. Shortly before 3am, Trump shared an image depicting himself as Jesus Christ before later deleting it.

He then said he believed the image showed him as 'a doctor healing people because that's what I do.' According to the report, that explanation did little to calm concern among critics who already viewed his late-night posts as increasingly erratic and, in its words, 'disturbingly incoherent.'

The image was not an isolated example of Trump using religious or grandiose imagery. The analysis suggests his posts appeared to grow more agitated as his political and legal pressures increased, although it does not claim to prove a direct link between the two.

Other posts were simply unusual. On 5 April at 10.35pm, Trump shared a photograph of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris without explanation. The Daily Star speculated that he may have been hinting at a desire for a similar monument in his own honour, but that interpretation is unverified. What is clear is that it was another night in which he was posting well into normal sleeping hours.

The report also says cameras have caught Trump appearing to nod off during Cabinet meetings and press conferences. Those moments are presented as anecdotal signs that lack of sleep may be showing in public, although no doctor is quoted in support of any formal diagnosis.

More Than His Twitter Era

Beyond individual posts, the volume of Trump's Truth Social activity is striking. Nearly 600 posts in a single month is more than double the level recorded for Twitter in April 2018. That increase sits at the centre of the argument that his social media behaviour may be cutting into his rest.

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Truth Social also gives Trump more freedom than the mainstream platforms that tightened their rules after his first term. The report suggests that has led to longer, angrier and more frequent outbursts, often aimed at domestic opponents or foreign rivals. Among those mentioned is California Governor Gavin Newsom, whom Trump has mocked as 'Gavin "New-scum" Newsom.'

Whether Trump is actually suffering from sleep deprivation remains an open question. The data on timing and frequency is clear enough, but what it means for his physical or mental health cannot be settled without medical evidence. For now, the strongest conclusion is simply that the president is spending a remarkable share of his nights posting online, and that those posts are increasingly being treated as a window into his wellbeing as well as his politics.