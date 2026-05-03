Donald Trump's late-night social media habits are drawing renewed attention after a new report highlighted the sheer scale of his activity on Truth Social. The findings suggest the president has been posting at an unusually high frequency, with a significant portion of his messages shared in the early hours of the morning.

The pattern has fuelled questions about his schedule, communication style, and reliance on direct-to-audience messaging. While supporters argue the posts reflect transparency and accessibility, the timing and volume have prompted broader questions about presidential communication in the digital age.

Trump Raises Eyebrows With Hundreds of Late-Night Posts

According to a new report, the president posted a total of 565 times on the platform in April alone — averaging roughly 18 posts per day. Notably, about one-third of those messages were shared during overnight hours, highlighting an intense pattern of late-night activity that has drawn attention from across the political spectrum.

The figure represents a sharp increase compared to earlier periods. Data cited in the report indicates that Trump's posting frequency has more than doubled compared to April 2018, during his first term in office. The surge underscores how central social media has become to his communication strategy, particularly as he leans heavily on Truth Social as his primary platform.

Several of the posts have also sparked controversy. Among them was an AI-generated image portraying Trump in a Christ-like role, which quickly drew backlash online. Other posts reportedly included inflammatory rhetoric, commentary on global tensions, and repeated claims regarding the 2020 election, topics that have long been associated with his online presence.

Trump just posted a photo depicting himself as Jesus. He is depicting himself as God. He is not mentally fit to serve.



MAGA Christians: How could you POSSIBLY defend this? pic.twitter.com/5rigMD9WY4 — Dean Withers (@itsdeaann) April 13, 2026

The timing of the posts has drawn particular scrutiny. Trump frequently shares messages late at night or in the early morning hours, prompting questions about his sleep patterns. The report also referenced instances where he appeared fatigued during public appearances, including moments where he seemed to have his eyes closed during official events.

It remains unclear whether Trump personally authored every post. The report noted that aides, including executive assistant Natalie Harp, may play a role in managing his account. However, no detailed breakdown has been provided regarding how many posts are written directly by the president versus his staff.

The White House Defends Trump's Numerous Posts

The White House has pushed back against criticism, framing Trump's prolific posting as a strength rather than a liability. Officials argue that his unfiltered communication style allows him to connect directly with the public, bypassing traditional media channels and delivering his message without interpretation.

Still, the findings have intensified debate over the implications of such behaviour. The volume and timing of the posts — combined with their often provocative tone — have raised questions about consistency and discipline in presidential communication. Supporters view the activity as a continuation of Trump's long-standing digital strategy, which has been a defining feature of his political identity.

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What the Experts Say

A survey conducted by Brigham and Women's Hospital found a significant link between sleep duration and cognitive health, highlighting the risks associated with chronic sleep deprivation. Researchers reported that participants who regularly slept fewer than five hours per night faced twice the risk of developing conditions like dementia compared to those who maintained a healthier sleep range of seven to eight hours. No medical assessment of the president's sleep patterns has been made public, and no named medical authority has drawn a direct connection between his posting habits and his health.

The issue has prompted broader questions about transparency standards for presidential health disclosures. Trump's last widely publicised medical evaluation was in April 2025.

The White House has not responded to the findings of The Daily Beast report. Trump posted 565 times on Truth Social in April 2026. No formal assessment of the president's health has been made public since April 2025.