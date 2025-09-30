Electronic Arts (EA), the powerhouse behind global gaming titles such as Battlefield, The Sims, and Madden NFL, is set to be acquired in a record-shattering $55 billion (£41.2 billion) deal.

The deal, announced on 29 September, is led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), private equity firm Silver Lake, and Jared Kushner's Miami-based investment company Affinity Partners. If approved, it will become the largest leveraged buyout in history, surpassing the $32 billion (£24 billion) TXU Energy deal of 2007, Reuters reported.

Record-Breaking Gaming Takeover

EA shareholders are set to receive $210 per share in cash, representing a 25% premium on the company's 25 September closing price, according to Reuters.

Pending regulatory and shareholder approval, the deal is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2027. Once complete, EA stock will be delisted and the company taken private, as first reported by The Verge.

Kushner's Affinity Partners Steps Forward

Founded in 2021, Kushner's Affinity Partners manages over $5.4 billion in assets with a 30-member team focused on growth equity and technology investments.

EA's official press release confirmed the firm's role in the consortium, highlighting its ambition to scale investments across industries and geographies.

The involvement of Kushner, son-in-law and former adviser to Donald Trump, underscores how political networks are reshaping access to global capital in entertainment and technology.

Strategic Shift for Electronic Arts

EA will continue to be led by CEO Andrew Wilson, with its headquarters remaining in Redwood City, California, as noted by The Verge.

Going private, analysts say, could give the company greater freedom to innovate, particularly in esports and gaming technologies, without quarterly shareholder pressure.

The investor group intends to leverage its combined expertise to accelerate EA's global growth and strengthen its foothold in the competitive gaming sector.

Industry Consolidation and Market Trends

The gaming industry has seen rapid consolidation as consumer habits shift towards streaming, esports, and immersive technologies.

The entry of sovereign wealth funds and major private equity players into gaming underscores its long-term growth potential.

Analysts cited by Reuters point to the EA takeover as part of a broader trend in which capital-heavy investors are eyeing gaming as a stable and lucrative frontier.

Controversy and Regulatory Scrutiny

The participation of Saudi Arabia's PIF, already a significant force in global sports and entertainment, has sparked debate about foreign influence in the gaming industry.

Kushner's role has also drawn criticism, given his political background and proximity to former President Trump.

According to Reuters, the deal is subject to review under US foreign investment rules governing media and entertainment, a process that could delay or alter the transaction.

Looking Ahead

If approved, this acquisition will mark a defining moment in gaming history — not just for its size but for the geopolitical weight behind it.

With investors awaiting regulatory clearance, the spotlight remains on how EA will navigate its next chapter, blending entertainment innovation with heightened scrutiny of who controls the future of play.