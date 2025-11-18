Senator Imee Marcos has drawn intense political scrutiny in the Philippines after publicly accusing her brother, President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr, of longstanding cocaine use. The remarks, delivered at a major rally in Manila, represent one of the most serious public breaks within the Marcos family in recent decades. Her comments have since prompted questions about political motivations, family divisions and the wider implications for national governance.

The presidential palace rejected the allegations within hours, describing them as a politically driven attempt to divert attention from ongoing corruption inquiries involving some of the senator's allies. Officials also highlighted previous negative drug test results for the president as evidence that the claims are unfounded. The dispute has added to mounting political tensions as the administration faces scrutiny on several fronts.

The controversy has shifted attention towards Senator Marcos herself. She is one of the country's most established political figures, and her decision to publicly confront her brother has raised concerns among analysts about the stability of the ruling coalition and the future direction of the family's political influence.

The Allegations and Political Repercussions

During the rally on 17 November 2025, held by the Iglesia ni Cristo in Manila, Senator Marcos told attendees that the president had struggled with cocaine use since his youth. She also alleged that members of the First Family, including First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, had used illegal drugs and said the issue had intensified over the years. She urged the president to 'seek treatment' and claimed her remarks were motivated by concern for his wellbeing, according to the Filipino Times.

Malacañang Palace dismissed the claims as baseless. Officials argued that they were intended to shift attention from questions surrounding flood-control contracts under investigation in the Senate, with some inquiries involving figures close to Senator Marcos, according to reports by GMA News. Commentators say the clash reveals wider tensions within the administration and could influence political alliances in the months ahead.

Who Is Imee Marcos?

Born Maria Imelda Josefa Romualdez Marcos in 1955, the senator is the eldest daughter of former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr and former First Lady Imelda Marcos. She rose to prominence during her father's rule, chairing the Kabataang Barangay, the national youth organisation of the period, according to Tatler Asia. After the family's return from exile in the 1990s, she re-entered politics, serving as a member of the House of Representatives for Ilocos Norte from 1998 to 2007.

She went on to become governor of Ilocos Norte from 2010 to 2019 before winning a seat in the Senate, where she has promoted employment initiatives, agro-tourism and regional development projects. Her supporters describe her as an experienced political operator with strong regional networks. Critics argue that her career remains closely tied to the controversies of her family's past.

A Divided Dynasty and an Uncertain Path Ahead

Senator Marcos's decision to challenge her brother in public marks a rare and significant rift within the Marcos dynasty. Political observers say the dispute could influence factional battles within the ruling coalition and reshape the public standing of both siblings.

Whether the allegations lead to formal investigations, political realignment, or simply deepen the family rift remains unclear. For now, Imee Marcos's claims have placed the dynamics of power, loyalty and accountability within one of Asia's most prominent political dynasties under intense public scrutiny.