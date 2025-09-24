US President Donald Trump used his address at the United Nations General Assembly to double down on his nationalist 'America First' message, lashing out at global institutions, migration, and climate accords.

His combative tone triggered sharp reactions worldwide, with critics warning that his approach risks fracturing alliances and fuelling political polarisation across continents.

Security Concerns in Asia

In Asia, Trump's rhetoric raised fears about regional stability. The Associated Press reported that South Korean commentators were concerned his comments on North Korea might escalate tensions on the peninsula. Japanese analysts voiced concern that his scepticism of collective security could erode confidence in US defence commitments at a time of mounting regional threats.

The South China Morning Post said Trump 'lashed out at global institutions and foreign aid,' criticising climate accords, migration policies and long-standing US commitments.

Analysts in Asia viewed the speech as a continuation of his nationalist rhetoric, delivered with a sharper edge that could unsettle allies.

Europe Warns of Strain

In Europe, the reaction was equally blunt. The Financial Times reported that Trump 'assailed allies over migration, energy, and Ukraine,' warning that US backing could no longer be assumed.

Diplomats quoted by the paper worried the address signalled a more transactional approach to diplomacy that could fray traditional alliances.

The Guardian highlighted Trump's call for countries to "close borders and expel foreigners."

European commentators noted the tone mirrored right-wing populist movements across the continent, raising fears his words might embolden hardline parties.

Australia Pushes Back on Climate

In Australia, the response centred on climate policy. ABC News reported that Foreign Minister Penny Wong said she was 'not surprised' but stressed Canberra would not soften its stance on climate.

'We will keep making the case for climate action because it is in our national interest and in the world's interest,' Wong told reporters.

Mixed Signals on the United Nations

Despite the attacks on global agreements, Trump insisted he backed the UN' '100 per cent' in peacekeeping operations, according to Reuters.

Observers noted that the contradiction highlighted his unpredictable approach to diplomacy, as he simultaneously supported limited multilateralism while rejecting broader collective frameworks.

The AP described the speech as 'bombastic' and 'fiery', noting that while the themes were familiar, the tone was more confrontational than in previous years.

Outside the UN headquarters, the Guardian quoted a European NGO worker who said: 'It felt less like a statesman's speech and more like a campaign rally. But the world was the audience.'

Allies Brace for Uncertainty

Across regions, the message was clear. Trump's call for nations to prioritise sovereignty over international agreements resonated with some right-wing groups but worried governments that rely on global cooperation.

The Financial Times noted that European officials are now openly discussing the need to strengthen independent defence and energy strategies in case US policy shifts further from collective action.

For many abroad, Trump's address was more than political theatre. It was read as a warning that, under his leadership, America would adopt an unapologetically nationalist course — one that could reshape alliances and undermine the foundations of the United Nations itself.