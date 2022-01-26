ITV host Lorraine Kelly seemingly accused Prince Andrew of already trying to ruin Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations during Tuesday's episode of her talk show.

The "Lorraine" host mentioned the Duke of York during a discussion about the British monarch with royal writer Russell Myers. The pair talked about how the recent allegations against her son are affecting the 95-year old. She has reportedly opted to stay at her Sandringham estate where she can be left alone to think and commemorate her father's death anniversary on Feb. 6.

Myers urged viewers to "spare a thought for the Queen" amid these challenging times. He and Kelly then talked about Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in which she said, "We really hope someone's not going to spoil it for her, which of course is Prince Andrew. As if there wasn't enough going on for her, he's facing a probe into being a bully."

Read more Palace staff's stories about Prince Andrew spark possibility of bullying probe

Kelly is referring to accusations from former Royal Protection Officer Paul Page that the Duke of York mistreated palace staff. Myers said the allegations could not have come at a more inopportune time when the duke is trying to "move on from his big legal drama that he's still fighting many fronts on," in reference to his sexual abuse suit from Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

"He has come forward to say that he complained about the Duke on three separate occasions about his bullying nature. He claimed about a dozen instances of people saying he was not only pompous and arrogant but also a bully," Myers said of Page. Kelly then suggested changing their topic of conversation to "someone else with a lot more class."

Aside from the bullying allegations, Page suspected that the Duke of York had "an intimate relationship" with Ghislaine Maxwell because "she was allowed to enter and exit the palace at will." He said in the ITV documentary "Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile" that a colleague "remembered her coming in four times in one day from the morning until the evening."

Likewise, Charlotte Briggs, who worked at Buckingham Palace in 1996, said she was left in tears by Prince Andrew's foul-mouthed rants. She claimed that nobody wanted to be his butler because of his "reputation for tantrums and sweary outbursts."