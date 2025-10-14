The mysterious 2011 death of Philadelphia school teacher Ellen Greenberg has once again been ruled a suicide, reigniting outrage and heartbreak for her family, who insist she was murdered.

The latest ruling, confirmed in a new report by Chief Medical Examiner Lindsay Simon, concludes that the 27-year-old's 23 stab wounds were self-inflicted, a finding her parents call 'deeply flawed' and 'a betrayal of justice'.

A Decade-Long Fight for Answers

Greenberg was found dead on 26 January 2011 in her Manayunk apartment, with 23 stab wounds, including several to her neck and head and a 10-inch knife lodged in her chest.

Her fiancé, Sam Goldberg, discovered her body after returning from the gym to find their door locked from the inside. In a panicked 911 call, he told dispatchers that she had 'fallen on a knife'.

Dr Marlon Osbourne, the original medical examiner, first ruled the death a homicide but later changed it to suicide, citing a lack of defensive wounds and signs of forced entry. That decision, made without public explanation, has fuelled years of speculation and litigation.

Greenberg's parents, Joshua and Sandra, have fought relentlessly to overturn the ruling, filing multiple lawsuits against the City of Philadelphia. Earlier this year, they reached a £450,000 ($600,000) settlement and secured a promise that the case would be re-examined by independent experts.

Latest Ruling: Suicide Reaffirmed

However, in her final assessment released this month, Chief Medical Examiner Lindsay Simon upheld the suicide determination.

According to documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Simon wrote that while the pattern of injuries was highly unusual, the evidence pointed to self-infliction. She noted that DNA tests revealed no trace of another person on the knife, there were no signs of a struggle, and several wounds were consistent with 'hesitation marks' often found in suicides.

Simon also cited Greenberg's history of anxiety and her recent medication change for insomnia as possible contributing factors, suggesting that the adjustment might have affected her decision-making.

The report added that investigators found no evidence of domestic violence between Greenberg and Goldberg, despite widespread public suspicion surrounding the fiancé.

Family and Legal Team Condemn Findings

The Greenbergs' attorney, Joseph Podraza Jr, condemned Simon's report, saying it ignored critical evidence, including 3D forensic imaging indicating that Ellen could not have inflicted all 23 wounds herself. He also pointed to unexplained bruises, missing surveillance footage, and an intact apartment lock as reasons to doubt the suicide finding.

Speaking to CBS News, Podraza said the review presented a distorted picture of Greenberg's mental health and 'dismissed physical evidence that clearly points to homicide'.

The family continues to push for an independent federal investigation. 'We don't want revenge,' her father said in December 2024. 'We just want the truth. People have lied throughout this process, and Ellen deserves justice.'

A Case That Refuses to Rest

The renewed controversy comes amid growing public pressure on Philadelphia authorities to revisit the case.

The recent Hulu docuseries Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg? has reignited national interest, presenting detailed reconstructions of the crime scene and raising questions about police procedure.

Despite the new ruling, the Greenbergs have vowed not to give up. 'This fight is not over,' said their attorney. 'Too many questions remain unanswered.'

As the family prepares its next legal move, Ellen Greenberg's case, a blend of tragedy, mystery and institutional mistrust, continues to haunt Philadelphia more than a decade after her death.