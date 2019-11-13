Broadcasting games on Twitch is one of the most popular forms of exposure a professional player can do. While it may sound like a simple task, there are certain rules that have to be followed. This allows the streaming service to have a measure of control over what its viewers see. Certain behavious or content are not allowed, but there are instances wherein people try to come up with a workaround. However, moderators can often spot these and issue an appropriate sanction. "Fortnite" pro Cody "Clix" Conrod learned this the hard way after he hosted a banned player on one of his streams.

According to sources, the 14-year-old had his account suspended for seven days after he was caught playing against Zayn. Kotaku notes that he is the second player Twitch has banned for associating with the latter. Earlier, Fortnite streamer Khanada was also issued a sanction for doing the same thing, but got off with a three-day suspension instead.

Banned for 3 days when I had Zayn muted ggs — Reformed Khanada (@Khanada_TV) November 8, 2019

For those who were wondering why Zayn earned a permanent ban on Twitch, it was reportedly due to his violation of the rules imposed by the service. It appears that right after his suspension, which was for a different reason, the player tried streaming from a second account. Moderators quickly spotted this and kicked him off the platform for good.

Both the recently suspended gamers were reportedly playing a match with Zayne muted in the background. Nevertheless, it was apparently indicated in the terms and conditions that having banned users on stream is in fact forbidden. Meanwhile, Conrod was surprised as to why he was given seven days while Khanada only got three.

nice got a 7day ban for having zayn in my stream... I had him muted, changed his nickname. How does @Khanada_TV get a 3day and i get a 7day? WTF — Clix (@ClixHimself) November 12, 2019

On the other hand, fans felt sorry for the "Fortnite" pro for the successive problems he has encountered. The player was also a victim of harassment a few weeks back when he was swatted in the middle of an important match. This prompted Conrod to forfeit the game. In August, his Twitch account was allegedly attacked by hackers, who then proceeded to broadcast adult content to his viewers. The service had no choice, but to temporarily take it offline until the matter was resolved.