Ellen DeGeneres announced in a social media post on Thursday that she is taking a break from hosting "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" because she has COVID-19.

The talk show host took to Twitter to reveal that she tested positive for COVID-19 but she did not say how she got the virus. She announced that the show will have to be put on hold until after the holidays while she isolates.

"Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now," she wrote.

DeGeneres shared that contract tracing has been done and those who were in "close contact" with her have been notified of her situation. She said she contracted the disease even though she followed "all proper CDC guidelines."'

DeGeneres has had a few celebrities appear in person on her show since she kicked off Season 18 in September. Her guests included Leslie Odom Jr., Bryan Cranston, Justin Bieber, Diane Keaton, Aubrey Plaza, Lil Nas, Josh Duhamel, Olivia Munn, and more. Everyone on the show did not wear face masks although they were seated away from each other.

A representative for studio Telepictures announced in a statement sent to Entertainment Weekly that "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" will have to suspend production until January.

"I'll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe. Love, Ellen," she concluded.

A majority of those who responded to DeGeneres' tweet sent her their well-wishes, support, and prayers for a speedy recovery. Meanwhile, there were also those who chastised her and reminded her of being an allegedly horrible boss to her staff.

"If you were following protocol you wouldn't have gotten it," one replied and another wrote, "Hopefully you ain't coming back! Since you're probably taking a break, stay off forever!"

"Last I heard you were mistreating staff at the production," another said.

"Or PR stunt? Maybe the ratings have gone down ever since it was revealed the Ellen show had some negativity on how people were are treated?" one more netizen commented.

DeGeneres' COVID-19 announcement came after one of her employees claimed that "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is losing sponsors and celebrity bookings. It is desperate to have celebs, A-list or not, appear for the sake of bringing up its declining viewership.