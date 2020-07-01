"Bachelor" star Tyler Cameron recently created a lot of buzz after he was spotted getting a slice of pizza with a "mystery woman," and the fans quickly started speculating the identity of the new girl in his life.

A recent report in Us Weekly has claimed that the mystery girl spotted with Tyler Cameron in Florida over the weekend has been identified as swimsuit model Jilissa Ann Zoltko. The Bachelor Nation is yet to comment on his relationship status.

Bachelor Nation fan account Bachelor Tea Daily had shared photos of the reality TV personality grabbing lunch with the 22-year-old model on Sunday. While Zoltko lives in Miami, Florida, Tyler who resides in New York City had returned to his native place Jupiter in Florida in February. Though the pair follow each other on social media, and Jilissa Ann Zoltko keeps up with Tyler's close friend Kate Dooley as well, they are yet to publicly comment on their relationship status.

This isn't the first time the 27-year-old raised speculations about his love life in recent months. Weeks after his ex-girlfriend Hannah Brown left Florida in April to return to her native Alabama, TMZ published photos of Cameron in a workout session with a mystery blonde outside his home. However, he shut down the rumours of romance and clarified he wasn't dating anyone at the time.

"Some neighbors were running sprints, one goes to school and plays sports with Ryan (Tyler's brother). I challenged them to some sprints ... After our workout and we talked for a bit ... from a distance. But you guys seem to like to jump to conclusions about everything without any real context so I thought I'd give y'all the context," he tweeted at the time.

Meanwhile, he also opened up to Us Weekly about calling it quits with fellow "Bachelor" alum Hannah Brown, who lived with him and his friends in Jupiter during the initial days of the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. "We have a great friendship. We both care about each other a lot and want each other to be happy. It was nice to kind of put our past behind us and be able to have that friendship again. It's a very, very nice thing to have," he said. Cameron competed for Brown's heart on season 15 of "The Bachelorette".